Hair Care

9 best shampoo for hair loss in men and women

By Mared Parry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THINNING hair can be triggered by many different things so the best shampoo for hair loss will always depend on exactly what's causing the issue for you.

The cause can also vary between men and women, which is why there are so many specialist products out there.

Before you start investing in expensive treatments and products, there are a few things you can do first.

If you have long hair for example, you can prevent stress at the root by:

  1. Giving hair a break from the straighteners - heat will take a toll on your strands, creating a dry, brittle texture that will break easily.
  2. Avoiding hair extensions - the glue, micro-bonds and tightly-woven plaits that allow extensions to be attached will cause damage to your natural hair.
  3. Not pulling the strands too tight when you are plaiting or putting your hair in a bun - this stress will cause hair to break near the root or even a receding hairline
  4. Not over-brushing - simply comb through your hair before you have a shower and then once again in the morning before beginning work or school.
  5. Changing your parting - do you always wear your hair in the middle? Give these strands a break once in a while by styling it to the side instead.

The NHS has an extensive guide for how to treat and deal with hair loss, which you can find here.

Best shampoo for hair loss at a glance

Best vitamin-enriched formula: Vichy Dercos energising shampoo for hair loss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XLUj_0iKP9Xeh00
  • Vichy Dercos energising shampoo for hair loss, £12.50 from Boots - buy here

French pharmacy brand Vichy's haircare range has really got people talking - in particular, they love the brand's anti-hair loss shampoo.

The best-selling shampoo is enriched with vitamins PP, B5 and B6, which specifically target hair loss.

With a hypoallergenic formula and no parabens, it's great for those with sensitive skin and can be used with extensions if need be. It is also gentle enough to be used daily.

  • Best shampoos
  • Living Proof shampoo review
  • Hairstory review

Best for sensitive scalps: Sebamed anti-hairloss shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yG9Ou_0iKP9Xeh00
Sebamed's PH-friendly formula works wonders for those who are suffering from hair loss
  • Sebamed anti-hairloss shampoo, £5.99 from Feelunique - buy here

An absolute steal, Sebamed's anti-hairloss shampoo is free from soap and alkali, making it great for people with sensitive scalps.

Like most products the medical brand offers, it is PH-friendly at 5.5, meaning that it won't dry out or harm your tresses and will suit all hair types.

The top-rated shampoo works by activating scalp functions and uses the BHE complex and caffeine to enhance circulation, which in turn produces more hair.

Best hair care set: Hairburst shampoo and conditioner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWRL0_0iKP9Xeh00
Hairburst has a huge following on Instagram and it seems like the product really is worth the hype
  • Hairburst shampoo and conditioner, £27 from Hairburst - buy here

The stylish packaging of Hairburst's shampoo and conditioner set can easily draw the eye but this pink and blue duo is actually worth the hype.

The set isn't marketed as one specifically for preventing hair loss, but rather for 'longer, stronger hair'.

However, it has been cited as many women's miracle products for preventing thinning locks.

Best root-strengthening product: Alpecin Liquid Hair Energizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ybvD_0iKP9Xeh00
Alpecin is available at the majority of UK drugstores and is a great every day, fuss-free product
  • Alpecin Liquid Hair Energizer, £8.49 from Boots - buy here

A long-standing favourite for hair loss, Alpecin has been around for a while now and is especially favoured for men who are starting to thin out.

Similar to the Sebamed formula, it uses caffeine to stimulate the scalp and promote hair growth, and is also suitable for all scalp and hair types.

Alpecin has a huge range of anti-hair loss shampoos, which vary in strengths and purposes, but the Liquid Hair Energizer is a great starting point if you want something affordable, easy, and dependable.

It's recommended you use the energizer in the morning, to let it work its magic throughout the day.

Best hair loss bundle: Nourkrin hair growth supplements with shampoo and conditioner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CN1f_0iKP9Xeh00
Nourkrin's three-part set works both in and out of the shower to promote hair growth
  • Nourkrin hair growth bundle, £299.99 from ManKind - buy here

The priciest set in our top picks, Nourkrin's three-part set for tackling hair loss is a huge 12-month supply, for those who are certain they will need a more long-term solution.

It comes with four bottles of the conditioner, which is designed to treat hair prone to breakage or falling out, and also four bottles of the shampoo and scalp cleanser, which work to tackle weakening roots and to restimulate hair growth.

Nourkrin believes in treating hair loss from the inside so this set comes with a year's supply of hair strengthening supplements.

Best refreshing treatment: Kevin.Murphy Stimulate-Me.Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DpzO_0iKP9Xeh00
  • Kevin.Murphy Stimulate-Me.Wash, £23 from CultBeauty - buy here

Kevin Murphy's shampoo does what it says on the tin: stimulating and refreshing your hair and scalp.

This one is intended for male hair but works for anyone.

It combines camphor crystals, bergamot, mint, black pepper, keratin and amino acids to treat your hair as it cleans.

Best for fine hair: Grow Gorgeous Intense Growth discovery kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23u7H0_0iKP9Xeh00
  • Grow Gorgeous Intense Growth discovery kit, £51.80 from LookFantastic - buy here

If your hair is feeling fine (not in a good way), then the Grow Gorgeous Intense Growth discovery kit is made for you.

The formulas include ingredients like amla oil, caffeine, biotin, niacinamide and amino acids, all working together to give your hair more body and volume.

All of the products are paraben and sulphate free.

Best budget treatment: Pantene Grow Strong shampoo with bamboo and biotin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1WFW_0iKP9Xeh00
  • Pantene Grow Strong shampoo with bamboo and biotin, £2.49 from Boots - buy here

Who knew that bamboo could be a winning ingredient for combating hair loss?

Pantene's Grow Strong shampoo is less than a fiver, too, making it a great budget buy.

Although it's cheap, it's still full of ingredients like biotin that should help strengthen your hair.

Best for hair loss due to menopause: Plantur 39 caffeine shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kco0_0iKP9Xeh00
  • Plantur 39 caffeine shampoo, £10.49 from Boots - buy here

The Plantur 39 caffeine shampoo is specifically made for hair loss during menopause.

The idea is that you use it to re-energise tired hair that might be exhausted.

The formula also contains a conditioning agent to help your hair retain its volume.

Does caffeine shampoo work for hair loss?

Research from multiple laboratories has shown that caffeine can stimulate hair growth, which is why it's used in a lot of anti-hair loss shampoos.

While it can help in certain situations, it might not be effective if your hair loss is due to, for example, hormones or illness.

What is the best shampoo for thinning hair?

There are multiple shampoos which we would say are the best shampoos for thinning hair - it all depends on your budget and the reason that you're buying it.

It's worth looking out for some key ingredients though (see below).

How to choose shampoo for hair loss?

When deciding which shampoo for hair loss that you want to invest in, you should recognise what your desired outcome is and perhaps also the cause of your hair loss.

There are very specific shampoos for treating issues such as menopause hair-thinning or stress-related fine hair, although some actually work for all causes.

Also think about your budget and the results that you are trying to achieve.

That said, there are some key ingredients that are worth looking out for according to renowned hair stylist Nicky Lazou.

She said: “Products containing collagen are great for hair growth. Collagen tends to be associated with the skin but it’s equally important around the hair follicle, especially as we get older and our collagen loses elasticity.

"Products containing vitamin B3 or niacin are also great for improving hair fullness as it improves blood flow to the scalp.

"Similarly, biotin is another vitamin B ingredient that can help prevent hair loss.

"Certain hair oils such as peppermint oil and lemongrass oil are also good ingredients to look out for as they have been found to improve hair thickness.”

