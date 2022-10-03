Read full article on original website
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
Revamp Your Wardrobe for the New Season With These Fall Fashion Steals
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Autumn is officially here, and with that comes cooler weather, shorter days, and the countdown to the holiday shopping season. Now that temperatures are dropping, you’re probably starting to edit your closet by putting away warm-weather essentials like mini dresses, tank tops, and sandals. Now that you’ve put those in storage until next year, it’s probably time to invest in a few new sartorial splurges for the new season. Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to add some nice clothing items to...
I'm a Fashion CEO—These Fall Items Are Trending the Most Right Now
The fall collections continue to trickle onto the sites of our favorite retailers, and we've been covering the latest in fall fashion over the last few weeks to help you navigate all of the newnesses. Well, if you're still looking for further shopping inspiration, there's more for you below. Specifically, Diego Abba, the CEO of Italist, provided expert intel on what's trending most right now from his perspective at the helm of the luxury retailer.
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023
Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—29 Epic Fall Shoes I'm Staring At Right Now
If you're already planning ahead for what you'll be wearing for fall, I've curated a list of cool finds to add to your cart for the upcoming season, specifically in the shoe department. For this edit, I headed straight to Nordstrom—a destination for everything from designer investment buys to great pieces at an affordable price point. With quite literally tens of thousands of shoes on the retailer's website, I sifted through all of the pieces to bring you the key items I'm eyeing for the upcoming season.
Selena Gomez's Favorite Fall Boots Are on Sale Right Now
If you haven’t stocked up on cold-weather essentials, from wrap coats to the best fall boots, just look to Selena Gomez for inspiration. Having worn UGG's Classic Femme Mini Booties on several occasions—usually with an excellent longline coat to match—we can safely assume UGG is the singer and actor's favorite off-duty footwear brand. There's now an excuse to try her preferred fall pair ourselves: Gomez's wedge, sherpa-lined boots are on sale on Amazon for up to 37 percent off right now in most colors and sizes.
Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
This Bestselling Cardigan Will Give Your Fall Wardrobe Some Serious Flow
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. With certain pieces of clothing, we think of them in a very specific way. Jeans are usually blue, flannels are usually plaid and cardigans are usually made of a thick knit. We know there are other varieties for […]
Beautiful People RTW Spring 2023
Beautiful People designer Hidenori Kumakiri likes to explore the liminal space between two ideas, using his transformable clothing to bridge the gap. So turning his attention to the root cause of humanity’s problems, which he determined is a lack of connection for a species made for socializing, he began with the wardrobes embodying the sides he wants to reconcile: military garb and light clothes, both similar in tone and textile weight, as a metaphor for his belief that humans should make connections, not war.
Valentino Took its Platforms Up a Notch For Spring Summer 2023
Though it was ubiquitous among the front row, not a single look in Valentino’s spring summer ’23 runway collection featured the brand’s “Pink PP” hue (the initials, by the way, are those of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, who worked with Pantone to custom create the shade). The same went for the Italian brand’s footwear — but they didn’t make the offering any less statement making or over-the-top. Instead of the shocking fuchsia pink color that has taken over cities around the world (Valentino recently announced a pink takeover of activations in New York and its Paris shop is wrapped in the...
Korean "Blush Nails" Are Making a Huge Comeback for Fall
One thing about the beauty side of TikTok is that there will constantly be new nail trends churning out from the app to try. If you’re looking for your next fall manicure, look no further as “Korean blush nails” are next up, making waves now. “Blush nails”...
Looking for New Fall Footwear? These 5 Loafers Are the Must-Have Shoes of the Moment
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. According to Vogue, the top fall footwear trend is loafers — and in Anna Wintour we trust! These chunky shoes nail the schoolgirl and menswear trends, right next to blazers, […]
Petar Petrov RTW Spring 2023
Best known for his laid-back tailoring, Petar Petrov continues to inject more fluid silhouettes into his lineup in a bid to offer women a variety of wardrobe options they want to wear. Shot on a wind farm at an abandoned airfield outside Vienna, his video translated the breezy energy and...
Madonna Brings a Sporty Twist to Halloween Party Style in Balenciaga Tracksuit & Viral Mirrored Boots
Madonna took head-to-toe Balenciaga out for a spooky night on the town — with boots to match. While at a restaurant with actor Henry Chesley on Instagram, the iconic musician snapped photos while drinking wine and posing with Chesley, a wall painting, and a range of Halloween pumpkin decor.
