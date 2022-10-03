Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma HIGH SCHOOL Athletes Can Now Get NIL Deals
Wow, didn't even know this was going to be potentially a thing, but it looks like high school athletes in Oklahoma can start making money. Back in 2021, the NCAA allowed college athletes to do Name Image and Likeness Deals, NIL for short. This meant that a college athlete could start making money by promoting themselves. Like this is John Doe from Texas University and I love eating at the Sand Which Shack. Over the past year, college athletes have been racking in the dough with different deals.
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0