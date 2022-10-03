Toledo PFF grades: High scores abound for Rockets in win over Central Michigan

Each week, The Blade will recap the most interesting Toledo football grades released by Pro Football Focus, the scouting website that evaluates players’ performance on every play of every game. For context, grades are based on a 0-100 scale.

Dequan Finn (90.7): The Toledo quarterback accounted for 270 yards of offense — 186 and two touchdowns through the air and 84 on the ground. Finn completed 13 of 23 passes, averaging 14.3 yards per completion. His passing grade was 87.7 and he had a quarterback rating of 153.1. The statistics might not be gaudy, but his management of the offense was impressive, and Finn showed once again that when he completes passes, the Rockets are going to gain plenty of yards.

Nick Rosi (79.5): The right tackle had the second-highest offensive grade and was one of the top offensive line performers all season. Toledo’s running backs found room to do damage against Central Michigan , and injected a shot of confidence into the line. Rosi in particular was responsible for some big runs, as the Rockets ran over the right side of the line when it needed yards.

Judge Culpepper (90.9): The Toledo defense had 10 players grade out 70 percent or above, and none were higher than Culpepper, who finished with six tackles, including one sack, and forced a fumble. He was named UT’s defensive player of the game and head coach Jason Candle said he thought it was the best game the Penn State transfer has had at Toledo. He was part of a defensive line that held Lew Nichols to 32 rushing yards and Central Michigan to 33 rushing yards. The Rockets had four sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Lew Nichols (55.8): The nation’s leading rusher a year ago had the worst game of his career, according to PFF’s grading system. Nichols had torched the Rockets twice before, but found no running room on Saturday. His longest run was only six yards.