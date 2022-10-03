ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa city leaders, Terry Saban open new River District Park

TUSCALOOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders and the ‘first lady’ of Alabama football cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s newest downtown park. Terry Saban helped Christen River District Park located at the foot of Greensboro Avenue and on the banks of the Black Warrior River.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities

Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama asks for another execution date for Alan Eugene Miller, who state failed to execute in September

Alabama is asking for another shot at executing Alan Eugene Miller, who didn’t die on his execution date last month because the state ran out of time to execute him. Miller, 57, was set to be executed on Sept. 22 by the state of Alabama for his August 5, 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead at two businesses in Shelby County. But the lethal injection execution was called off minutes before midnight, when the state’s death warrant was set to expire.
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

Lowndes County recreation director died overnight

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Catfish 100.1

Your Daily News Outlook: 10/6

-- 2) The next Alabama legislative session doesn’t begin until March but advocacy group Alabama Arise has already set their agenda for change. Among the issue they are pushing are adequate budgets for human service agencies, removing tax from groceries, voting rights, criminal justice reform public transportation, pay day and title lending reform and death penalty reform. The GOP controlled legislature has indicated willingness to debate removing the grocery tax.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man struck, killed by Amtrak train identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after being struck by an Amtrak train. Marcus Del Lofton 40, of Birmingham, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at 15th Place Southwest at Pearson Avenue Southwest. He died shortly after. Birmingham police are investigating.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police officers save man from jumping from bridge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Several Tuscaloosa Police Officers are receiving praise after helping save a man who threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Hospital. Corporal Tre Brown was one of the officers who responded to the bridge. “It’s always rewarding when these are the parts of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school

A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

