Alabama is asking for another shot at executing Alan Eugene Miller, who didn’t die on his execution date last month because the state ran out of time to execute him. Miller, 57, was set to be executed on Sept. 22 by the state of Alabama for his August 5, 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead at two businesses in Shelby County. But the lethal injection execution was called off minutes before midnight, when the state’s death warrant was set to expire.

