Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city leaders, Terry Saban open new River District Park
TUSCALOOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders and the ‘first lady’ of Alabama football cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s newest downtown park. Terry Saban helped Christen River District Park located at the foot of Greensboro Avenue and on the banks of the Black Warrior River.
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
alreporter.com
Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities
Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
Alabama asks for another execution date for Alan Eugene Miller, who state failed to execute in September
Alabama is asking for another shot at executing Alan Eugene Miller, who didn’t die on his execution date last month because the state ran out of time to execute him. Miller, 57, was set to be executed on Sept. 22 by the state of Alabama for his August 5, 1999 shooting spree that left three men dead at two businesses in Shelby County. But the lethal injection execution was called off minutes before midnight, when the state’s death warrant was set to expire.
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Head-on crash on I-59 in St. Clair County leaves Tennessee man dead
A Tennessee man died following a multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Sean D. McKnight. He was 29. The crash happened at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 59 about two miles south of Springville. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said McKnight was driving...
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
Your Daily News Outlook: 10/6
-- 2) The next Alabama legislative session doesn’t begin until March but advocacy group Alabama Arise has already set their agenda for change. Among the issue they are pushing are adequate budgets for human service agencies, removing tax from groceries, voting rights, criminal justice reform public transportation, pay day and title lending reform and death penalty reform. The GOP controlled legislature has indicated willingness to debate removing the grocery tax.
Birmingham man struck, killed by Amtrak train identified
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after being struck by an Amtrak train. Marcus Del Lofton 40, of Birmingham, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at 15th Place Southwest at Pearson Avenue Southwest. He died shortly after. Birmingham police are investigating.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
Tuscaloosa Police officers save man from jumping from bridge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Several Tuscaloosa Police Officers are receiving praise after helping save a man who threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Hospital. Corporal Tre Brown was one of the officers who responded to the bridge. “It’s always rewarding when these are the parts of […]
Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school
A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County authorities make arrest in triple-fatal crash one year ago in Cottondale
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a crash that killed three people a year ago in Cottondale: Tuscaloosa County court records show a man was charged with several counts connected to the head-on collision. Tuscaloosa County court records show authorities arrested Braxton Connell on Monday afternoon and he...
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A 56-year-old Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Alabama teacher sentenced to 4 years for sending obscene material to child
ALABAMA (WRBL) – An Alabama teacher has been sentenced to serve more than four years in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor. Last week, Richard Pope, age 57, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison, the FBI said in a news release. “This sentence sends a strong message that those who abuse […]
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
