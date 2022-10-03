ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lashana Lynch oozes glamour in a decadent gold jewelled gown while Saweetie displays her svelte figure in a fitted catsuit as they join a chic Viola Davis for the premiere of The Woman King in London

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lashana Lynch pulled out all the stops on Monday evening as she took to The Woman King premiere red carpet in London's Leicester Square.

The BAFTA winning actress, 34, donned a gold gown which was emblazoned with decadent jewels and sequins, with a matching cape complementing the bold look.

Joining her at the star-studded bash was rapper Saweetie, who displayed her gorgeous physique in a figure-hugging catsuit, while actress Viola Davis opting for a chic monochrome number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vn4pz_0iKP4v6k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmpoO_0iKP4v6k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqKou_0iKP4v6k00

Lashana's Jenny Packham designed gown featured a mesh overlay and softly scooped neckline, with a matching poncho-style garment layered over the top - completely covered in jewels.

And the Still Star-Crossed actress didn't hold back on the glitz as she added a statement silver jewel necklace and matching drop earrings to the already stunning look.

Keeping with the gold colour scheme, she slightly elevated her height with a pair of open-toed gold heels with a double strap detail.

And adding a glamorous palette of makeup, Lashana, who stars in The Woman King, opted for a deek brown smokey eye with a glossy lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjMOe_0iKP4v6k00
Full glam: And adding a glamorous palette of makeup, Lashana opted for a deek brown smokey eye with a glossy lip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04v446_0iKP4v6k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgaXO_0iKP4v6k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXI62_0iKP4v6k00
Extra touches: And the Still Star-Crossed actress didn't hold back on the glitz as she added a statement silver jewel necklace and matching drop earrings to the already stunning look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYCBj_0iKP4v6k00
Smiles: Beaming for snaps at the A-list event, Lashana appeared in high spirits

Lashana plays the character of Izogie in the action-drama flick, which is set in the 1800s and focuses on a group of all-female warriors working to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey.

Viola plays leading role Nanisca in the flick, and looked stunning as she took to the UK premiere with her husband Julius Tennon.

Donning a monochrome striped gown with floral embellishings and a sleeveless design, the beauty pulled her tresses into an old Hollywood style high bun, with her fringe left to fall.

She added a pair of gold statement earrings to the look, going for a heavy black smokey eye and nude lip.

Viola's husband of 19 years looked smart as he posed alongside her, sporting a checkered suit over a soft pink shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdT2o_0iKP4v6k00
Date night: Viola plays leading role Nanisca in The Woman King, and looked stunning as she took to the UK premiere with her husband Julius Tennon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YuJH_0iKP4v6k00
(L-R) John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Cathy Schulman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOiqs_0iKP4v6k00
Co-stars: The cast gathered together for some snaps at the premiere event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsJPY_0iKP4v6k00
Nailed it: Saweetie added a spot of colour with platformed red heels, with a studded black handbag over her shoulder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0aTD_0iKP4v6k00
Gorgeous: Her curly locks were swept away from her face in a high ponytail, as the rapper added a pair of cross drop earrings to the look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYSSa_0iKP4v6k00
All smiles: Beaming for snaps hand-in-hand with a guest, the star opted for a full glam makeup look for the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCDu3_0iKP4v6k00
Screen star: John Boyega portrays the character of King Ghezo in the film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weNZA_0iKP4v6k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGg6V_0iKP4v6k00
On-screen: The Woman King is set in the 1800s and focuses on a group of all-female warriors working to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpHv6_0iKP4v6k00
Suave: The actor dropped his royal look for a stylish suit on Monday as he took to the red carpet in a geometric patterned blazer with a matching waistcoat

Meanwhile, Saweetie was among the other A-list guests to take to the red carpet - looking incredible in a slinky black catsuit - which had a high neck and finger cut-outs.

She added a spot of colour with platformed red heels, with a studded black handbag over her shoulder.

Beaming for snaps, the American rapper had her curly locks pulled into a high ponytail as she added a pair of gold cross earrings to the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOqtZ_0iKP4v6k00
Glimmering: And celebrating the new release, a host of other guests took to the screening - including Oti Mabuse, who turned heads in a diamanté encrusted midi dress with a high neck and long-sleeve design
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WvwU_0iKP4v6k00
Stunning: The dancer gathered her locks away from her face and into a high bun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tceYH_0iKP4v6k00
Enjoyed it? Oti was all smiles as she exited the central London Odeon Luxe after watching the movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkqGh_0iKP4v6k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQDso_0iKP4v6k00
Keeping warm: She layered with a longline chocolate coat later in the evening to keep warm while heading out with another guest

The premiere took place ahead of The Woman King's October 4 release date, with the movie being inspired by true events.

John Boyega portrays the character of King Ghezo, but dropped his royal look for a stylish suit on Monday as he took to the red carpet in a geometric patterned blazer with a matching waistcoat.

Sheila Atim, who stars as Amenza in the film, also stunned in a statement red gown with feathered shoulder detailing.

And celebrating the new release, a host of other guests took to the screening - including Oti Mabuse, who turned heads in a diamanté encrusted midi dress with a high neck and long-sleeve design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23A6sX_0iKP4v6k00
Couture: Oti added a pair of Louboutin black heels with a double strap detail on them to finish her glam look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFZJk_0iKP4v6k00
Lady in red: Sheila Atim, who stars as Amenza in the film, also stunned in a statement red gown with feathered shoulder detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxQH3_0iKP4v6k00
Matching: The beauty added red heels and matching bright lip to the complementing look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTDLk_0iKP4v6k00
Classic look: Adrienne Herbert oozed chic in a black gown, which featured cut-out detailing on the torso
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3tHI_0iKP4v6k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6y3w_0iKP4v6k00
Bold: Shaina West went for a dusty pink look, with mesh detailing - pairing it with open-toed, lip embellished heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vt5M4_0iKP4v6k00
Torso baring: Clara Amfo was also in attendance to the bash, flashing her stomach in a mustard maxi dress with silver clasp detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvH85_0iKP4v6k00
Dramatic: The beauty opted for a dramatic hair syle with a large bun towering at the top of her head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oG6Ay_0iKP4v6k00
Beautiful: Actress Makgotso M showed off her gorgeous figure in a mini skirt and blazer co-ord, which was layered over a nude crop top

Comments / 0

Community Policy