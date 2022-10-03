Lashana Lynch oozes glamour in a decadent gold jewelled gown while Saweetie displays her svelte figure in a fitted catsuit as they join a chic Viola Davis for the premiere of The Woman King in London

Lashana Lynch pulled out all the stops on Monday evening as she took to The Woman King premiere red carpet in London's Leicester Square.

The BAFTA winning actress, 34, donned a gold gown which was emblazoned with decadent jewels and sequins, with a matching cape complementing the bold look.

Joining her at the star-studded bash was rapper Saweetie, who displayed her gorgeous physique in a figure-hugging catsuit, while actress Viola Davis opting for a chic monochrome number.

Lashana's Jenny Packham designed gown featured a mesh overlay and softly scooped neckline, with a matching poncho-style garment layered over the top - completely covered in jewels.

And the Still Star-Crossed actress didn't hold back on the glitz as she added a statement silver jewel necklace and matching drop earrings to the already stunning look.

Keeping with the gold colour scheme, she slightly elevated her height with a pair of open-toed gold heels with a double strap detail.

And adding a glamorous palette of makeup, Lashana, who stars in The Woman King, opted for a deek brown smokey eye with a glossy lip.

Lashana plays the character of Izogie in the action-drama flick, which is set in the 1800s and focuses on a group of all-female warriors working to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey.

Viola plays leading role Nanisca in the flick, and looked stunning as she took to the UK premiere with her husband Julius Tennon.

Donning a monochrome striped gown with floral embellishings and a sleeveless design, the beauty pulled her tresses into an old Hollywood style high bun, with her fringe left to fall.

She added a pair of gold statement earrings to the look, going for a heavy black smokey eye and nude lip.

Viola's husband of 19 years looked smart as he posed alongside her, sporting a checkered suit over a soft pink shirt.

(L-R) John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Cathy Schulman

All smiles: Beaming for snaps hand-in-hand with a guest, the star opted for a full glam makeup look for the event

Screen star: John Boyega portrays the character of King Ghezo in the film

On-screen: The Woman King is set in the 1800s and focuses on a group of all-female warriors working to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey

Suave: The actor dropped his royal look for a stylish suit on Monday as he took to the red carpet in a geometric patterned blazer with a matching waistcoat

Meanwhile, Saweetie was among the other A-list guests to take to the red carpet - looking incredible in a slinky black catsuit - which had a high neck and finger cut-outs.

She added a spot of colour with platformed red heels, with a studded black handbag over her shoulder.

Beaming for snaps, the American rapper had her curly locks pulled into a high ponytail as she added a pair of gold cross earrings to the look.

Glimmering: And celebrating the new release, a host of other guests took to the screening - including Oti Mabuse, who turned heads in a diamanté encrusted midi dress with a high neck and long-sleeve design

Stunning: The dancer gathered her locks away from her face and into a high bun

Enjoyed it? Oti was all smiles as she exited the central London Odeon Luxe after watching the movie

Keeping warm: She layered with a longline chocolate coat later in the evening to keep warm while heading out with another guest

The premiere took place ahead of The Woman King's October 4 release date, with the movie being inspired by true events.

John Boyega portrays the character of King Ghezo, but dropped his royal look for a stylish suit on Monday as he took to the red carpet in a geometric patterned blazer with a matching waistcoat.

Sheila Atim, who stars as Amenza in the film, also stunned in a statement red gown with feathered shoulder detailing.

And celebrating the new release, a host of other guests took to the screening - including Oti Mabuse, who turned heads in a diamanté encrusted midi dress with a high neck and long-sleeve design.

Couture: Oti added a pair of Louboutin black heels with a double strap detail on them to finish her glam look

Lady in red: Sheila Atim, who stars as Amenza in the film, also stunned in a statement red gown with feathered shoulder detailing

Matching: The beauty added red heels and matching bright lip to the complementing look

Classic look: Adrienne Herbert oozed chic in a black gown, which featured cut-out detailing on the torso

Bold: Shaina West went for a dusty pink look, with mesh detailing - pairing it with open-toed, lip embellished heels

Torso baring: Clara Amfo was also in attendance to the bash, flashing her stomach in a mustard maxi dress with silver clasp detailing

Dramatic: The beauty opted for a dramatic hair syle with a large bun towering at the top of her head