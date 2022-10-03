ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen out, Hopkins questionable for Chargers vs. Browns

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. The Chargers ruled Allen out on Friday for Sunday’s game at Cleveland after he didn’t practice all week. Allen was injured during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Brandon Staley said the team is not considering putting Allen on injured reserve. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is questionable with a right quadriceps injury. Hopkins did some kicking Friday and went through his normal morning routine, but will remain a game-time decision.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nyheim Hines (concussion) ruled out for the remainder of the game

Hines was hit hard early in the first quarter and was exhibiting “gross motor instability.” The Colts are already down Jonathan Taylor and will now rely on Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson for the remainder of the game. Hines finishes the game catching one of two targets for five yards and three rushing yards one one rushing attempt.
Melvin Gordon III slated to be 'the bell cow' Thursday

Melvin Gordon III, who has been splitting time with Javonte Williams in the Broncos backfield, is presumed to be in line for a very heavy workload Thursday with veteran RB Latavius Murray not yet on the active roster and the aforementioned Williams being out for the year. (James Palmer on Twitter)
Kyle Pitts (hamstring) does not practice Thursday

Pitts has failed to practice all week for the Falcons, and is looking more likely to miss the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end has underperformed compared to expectations so far this season for fantasy owners, recording more than two receptions in just one game so far this season. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firsker would be called on if Pitts is unable to play on Sunday. Monitor his practice activity Friday.
Jonathan Taylor ruled out for Week 5 vs. Broncos

With Taylor out, Nyheim Hines is expected to play a bigger role in the Indianapolis offense. However, he is likely to share snaps and touches with Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay, with the latter expected to be elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's game. This news makes Hines a solid option for the flex spot for fantasy managers, especially in PPR formats. Jackson and Lindsay are somewhat harder to trust, given the uncertainty surrounding their roles. Jackson is ranked much higher in FantasyPros ECR and is priced significantly higher on DFS platforms, so he is the consensus RB to target after Hines, at least for this week.
DENVER, CO
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Football)

I remember the first time I saw Sex and the City. Actually … let’s save that story — the full story — for another time. And if that time never materializes, so be it. Suffice it to say, when I was a junior in college I once saw about 30 seconds of Sex and the City, and what I saw convinced me that I’d probably be fine going the rest of my life without seeing more of it.
Landon Collins signing with the Giants

The New York Giants are signing free agent Landon Collins. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Collins is planning on traveling with the team to London to be around his new team. Collins was originally drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2015 and is returning to the team after spending three seasons in Washington. The 28-year-old can move around the field and play a variety of positions which should help the Giants' defense be more dynamic in the weeks ahead.
Fantasy Football Sweep: Russell Wilson, Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney

The NFL news cycle is 24/7, especially during the season. For fantasy football managers, it can be overwhelming to stay on top of all of the news and the fantasy-relevant analysis that comes with it. That’s where the Fantasy Football Sweep comes in. With this article, I’ll attempt to...
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Javonte Williams, Geno Smith, Talanoa Hufanga, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 5)

After a slate like we just had, sometimes the best course of action is to send its memory down the river in a blazing canoe at dusk. Good riddance to Week 4. Football fans from the East Coast snicker and thumb their noses at the Pacific time zone whenever there is a game on Euro soil that has us up before the rooster to scramble to swap out last-second inactive players along with our eggs. It’s their “retribution” for struggling to stay awake three nights a week during primetime, while some of us in sunny California can catch a post-football viewing of The Irishman.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)

Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift in Week 5? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 5. Check out all of our Week 5 fantasy football content >>
Week 5 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM

There’s another game across the pond. So, the final main NFL DFS slate before bye weeks includes 12 games. This piece will narrow the player pool for consideration, even fading multiple teams. Further, many defenses are included as options because of significant salary differences between DraftKings and FanDuel and a plethora of value options opening up cap space at each DFS provider.
Alvin Kamara (ribs) says, 'I'm going to be out there’ in Week 5

Kamara was listed as questionable leading up to Week 4’s matchup against Minnesota, when his late scratch in Sunday’s early morning game left many fantasy managers scrambling. He seems to believe he will play this weekend against Seattle after missing two of the last three games. That’s a huge lift for fantasy managers hoping he can return to the level of production he’s delivered for the last few years.
D'Andre Swift (shoulder) likely to sit in Week 5, eyes Week 7 return

D'Andre Swift is still nursing a shoulder injury that will likely cause him to miss Week 5's road contest against New England. The plan for Swift is to return following Detroit's Week 6 BYE. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift being out is a clear path to Jamaal Williams...
Erickson’s Week 5 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 5. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: 8 Busts to Avoid (2022)

Let’s take a look at a few of our top fantasy basketball busts to avoid as you prepare for your 2022 fantasy basketball draft. Average Draft Position (ADP) based on FantasyPros consensus NBA ADP. Prepare for your fantasy basketball league with our FREE mock draft simulator >>. Fantasy Basketball...
Kadarius Toney dealing with multiple hamstring injuries

Toney is now dealing with multiple hamstring injuries. Toney has not played since Week 2 and has logged 23 yards on two carries and zero receiving yards on two receptions. Hamstring injuries can tend to linger, so fantasy managers should expect Toney to potentially miss some additional time.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Sell High (Week 5)

Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production. Let’s take a look at players to sell this week.
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Tom Brady, Ja’Marr Chase, Travis Kelce, Aaron Jones (Week 5)

It no longer bothers me when I get some of these dead wrong. It takes a lot of insecurity to try and cover up bad predictions and there will always be people on the internet who will point out the mess-ups. All the tweets stay up, the articles remain published and archived. I can’t run and hide (and I don’t want to). The more parts I add to these “PICANTakes,” the tougher they are to get exactly right and the more silly they look when it doesn’t break my way. The hits and close calls keep me coming back to write this piece every week like a birdie on the 18th hole to wrap up a round of 107.
Brian Robinson Jr. designated to return to practice

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated by the Washington Commanders to return to practice. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) After being hospitalized with gunshot wounds before the season, Robinson's recovery seems to be going much better than people initially anticipated. This move opens his 21-day practice window to be returned to the Commanders' active roster. Robinson was the team's starting RB to open the season and could be in line to return to that status when he returns. RB Antonio Gibson has been solid to open the year, half-PPR RB20, so it'll be interesting to see what Washington does.
WASHINGTON, DC

