ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West shocks in 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt during surprise Yeezy fashion show and is joined by Candace Owens who recently called his ex Kim Kardashian a 'prostitute'

By Paul Farrell, Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kanye West made a statement at his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday, wearing a black sweatshirt with the slogan 'White Lives Matter' written across it.

Fashion models in the rapper’s show also wore clothing with the message written across it, a response to the Black Lives Matter movement that was founded in 2013 following the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman.

Also posing with West, 43, was the right-wing commentator Candace Owens, who beamed while wearing a complementary version of the 'White Lives Matter' shirt, and Kanye's daughter North West, nine, was even roped into the event.

The move is another in West's distancing himself from the mainstream of black politics.

Famously in 2005, West made international news when he appeared on a telethon for the victims of Hurricane Katrina and declared: 'George Bush doesn't care about black people.'

Since then however, Kanye has aligned himself with right-wing figures such as Owens, as well as former President Donald Trump, regularly sporting a Make America Great Again baseball hat in public.

During a May 2018 interview regarding his support of Trump, West said: 'Racism isn't the deal-breaker for me. If that was the case, I wouldn't live in America.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jk4kZ_0iKP2LhW00
Palling around: Also posing with West, 43, was the right-wing commentator Candace Owens, who beamed while wearing a complementary version of the 'White Lives Matter' shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zbcuu_0iKP2LhW00
Shocker: Kanye West made a statement at his surprise Yeezy fashion show on Monday, wearing a black sweatshirt with the slogan 'White Lives Matter' written across it; seen Monday

‘I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,’ West, 43, said at the event while referencing his new legal name, adding: ‘You can’t manage me.’

It is not the first time that Ye has stoked controversy surrounding race, after saying in 2018 that he thought 400 years of slavery 'was a choice.'

The Anti-Defamation League has previously called the phrase 'White Lives Matter' a hate slogan.

The slogan worn on West and Owens' shirts has previously been used by the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist organizations as an attack against the Black Lives Matter movement and Black people more broadly.

In April 2018, West drew huge criticism when he tweeted: 'I love the way Candace Owens thinks.'

The same month, West caused major controversy when he said during an appearance on TMZ: 'When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned.'

West later apologized for those remarks but also described them as an example of 'free thought.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emnWf_0iKP2LhW00
In response to West's White Lives Matter sweater, Van Lathan, the former TMZ producer who confronted the rapper on camera in 2018, wrote this Instagram

During the TMZ appearance, West was confronted over his comments by one of the show's producers, Van Lathan.

In response to West's White Lives Matter sweater, Lathan wrote on Instagram: 'We don't need a reminder of the worth of white lives. America is a shrine to the worth of white people.'

He went on: 'This message is reactionary to a message affirming the worth of Black lives, which have never been worth anything in America. In its intent, it's a white supremacist notion.'

Lathan continued: 'Because it posits that we can't have a conversation about the worth of Black people without having a conversation about the worth of white people, which is f***ing insane.'

The producer concluded: 'The notion that it ALWAYS has to be about white people in America is incredibly frustrating, emotional draining, and the whole problem. But here's Kanye, apparently centering that notion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXUOt_0iKP2LhW00
In 2018, West appeared during a performance on Saturday Night Live sporting a Make America Great Again hat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ty9p8_0iKP2LhW00
Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35A68E_0iKP2LhW00
West attracted controversy in 2013 when he was pictured wearing a jacket with the Confederate flag on the sleeve
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070aOF_0iKP2LhW00
In April 2018, West drew huge criticism when he tweeted: 'I love the way Candace Owens thinks'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sel0E_0iKP2LhW00
Former ESPN presenter Jemele Hill wrote about West's shirt on Twitter
Will Smith's son, Jaden, tweeted this in the wake of West's comments 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvcV3_0iKP2LhW00
Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill was outspoken in his condemnation of West's remarks

In the hip-hop community, outspoken rapper Boosie Badazz, who famously bragged about paying prostitutes to perform oral sex on his son, then 12, and nephew, then, 13, called out West

Boosie said: 'After all we been through as a race you put this disrespectful s**t on? U give no f**ks about how blacks have died n suffered to the hands of the white man n u say Bush don't like black people... really n****a.'

While Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill tweeted the picture of West together with Owen and wrote: 'Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why…'

Former ESPN presenter Jemele Hill said: 'So many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is.'

She went on: 'But it’s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y’all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius.'

Will Smith's son, Jaden, tweeted: 'I can't stand behind what Kanye's saying. He doesn't have the full support of the youth.' He followed that up with a simple: 'Black Lives Matter.'

According to Page Six, West gave a speech to the crowd while wearing the garment, and referenced his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery in 2016, where she was held at gunpoint, as well as his fallout with clothing giant Gap.

West's latest appearance with Owens is particularly surprising, as she called his ex Kim a 'prostitute' on her Daily Wire show in September after Kardashian's ex Ray J claimed she and her mother Kris Jenner had released their sex tape in a calculated manner, 'like an album.'

Although the producer and fashion star has feuded publicly with Kardashian over her parenting and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, he has expressed an ongoing desire to get back together with her for months.

Among those who modeled West's new design in Paris was Bob Marley's granddaughter, Selah Marley. Selah is the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140mDS_0iKP2LhW00
Bob Marley's granddaughter was among those who modeled West's new design in Paris 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYdiF_0iKP2LhW00
Selah posted photos showing her joking with West while sporting the White Lives Matter shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18u4Xh_0iKP2LhW00
Bringing his family into it: Kanye's daughter North West, nine, was seen at the event. She was part of a group of children who marched in a circle and sang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwgvJ_0iKP2LhW00
Controversies: According to Page Six , West gave a speech to the crowd while wearing the garment, and referenced his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery in 2016, where she was held at gunpoint, as well as his fallout with clothing giant Gap; seen September 26 in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtW7Y_0iKP2LhW00
Shocking juxtaposition: The front of West's 'White Lives Matter' shirt appeared to show a collage of photo of Pope John Paul II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196TKA_0iKP2LhW00
Historic figure: The bottom caption referred to him in Spanish as 'Juan Pablo.' It's not clear if the late pope is supposed to have any connection to West's album The Life Of Pablo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kq8GJ_0iKP2LhW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CehVC_0iKP2LhW00
West was seen being swarmed by fans and photographers at the fashion show

Owens has previously been critical of the NAACP, the Black Lives Matter movement, has referred to Covid-19 as a scam, and has claimed that white supremacy is not a pressing issue in society.

Prior to the show, the rapper shared a photo of headshots of several models, actresses and singers, including his ex-wife, his current romantic interest Candice Swanepoel, Amelia Hamlin, Angelina Jolie, Emily Ratajkowski and others.

However, it's unclear if they were all expected to make an appearance, or if they just inspired YZY season nine in some way. According to Page Six, only Naomi Campbell and Hamlin walked the runway.

Shayk was present at the show but stayed on the sidelines.

Notably, the photos of the women were taken years or decades ago when they were particularly young. It's unclear why he sought out those photos rather than more contemporary photos of them.

During his introduction to the show, West also referenced his former manager Scooter Braun.

Braun is perhaps best known to the general public for purchasing Taylor Swift's master recordings, an act that infuriated her and has led her to rerecord her entire catalogue to prevent the current owners from garnering royalties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7fKn_0iKP2LhW00
Strange: West's latest appearance with Owens is particularly surprising, as she called his ex Kim a 'prostitute' on her Daily Wire show in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUpEf_0iKP2LhW00
Rude: She spoke after Kardashian's ex Ray J claimed Kim and mother Kris Jenner released their sex tape in a calculated manner, 'like an album.' Kanye has publicly feuded with Kim over parenting and her ex Pete Davidson while expressing hope that they'll get back together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSTst_0iKP2LhW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406xZK_0iKP2LhW00
Dedication: Fans waiting to see West waited outside for hours in chilly conditions to see him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GofAt_0iKP2LhW00
Strange bedfellows: The slogan worn on West and Owens' shirts has previously been used by the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist organizations as an attack against the Black Lives Matter movement and Black people more broadly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AijU8_0iKP2LhW00
Taking the spotlight: ‘I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,’ West, 43, said at the event while referencing his new legal name, adding: ‘You can’t manage me'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35M4lb_0iKP2LhW00
Fighting it: The Anti-Defamation League has called 'White Lives Matter' a hate slogan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wgWp_0iKP2LhW00
Odd: West recently shared photos of models, actresses and singers — including ex Kim Kardashian — though it's not clear if they'll be attending the show, nor why he sought out such young photos of the women

Naomi Campbell and Michèle Lamy were reportedly among those who walked at the show.

Photos from the show appear to show some of the models wearing 'White Lives Matter' shirts.

The front of West's 'White Lives Matter' shirt appeared to show a collage of photo of Pope John Paul II, with the bottom caption referring to him in Spanish as 'Juan Pablo II.'

The YZY designer is no stranger to offensive clothing. In 2013, he wore a jacket featuring the Confederate flag, and he has previously worn the red Make America Great Again hat favored by former President Donald Trump and his fans.

West previously found himself in the spotlight when he trudged through mud at Balenciaga's fashion show for Paris Fashion Week in a thick, militarized ensemble.

Shayk, who briefly dated the Monster rapper after his split from Kim Kardashian, shared her congratulations 'on another epic YZY collection' with a short Insta Stories video of him speaking in front of a much larger video screen of himself.

He was also seen standing amid an array of earth-toned clothing that looked as if it had been carelessly thrown on the floor in a photo she posted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPkUP_0iKP2LhW00
Big names: Naomi Campbell and Amelia Hamlin ultimately walked the show, but the rest of the women in his post appeared to be absent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zr39p_0iKP2LhW00
Behind the scenes: Irina Shayk was present but didn't walk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pi7YV_0iKP2LhW00
Low key: Kanye also wore dark jeans with the same jeweled flip flops he was previously seen with, along with a baseball cap reading 2023 on the bill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keop0_0iKP2LhW00
Joining him: Photos from the show appear to show some of the models wearing 'White Lives Matter' shirts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27N4v4_0iKP2LhW00
Suited up: West previously found himself in the spotlight when he trudged through mud at Balenciaga's fashion show for Paris Fashion Week in a thick, militarized ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoANA_0iKP2LhW00
Exes: Irina Shayk, who briefly dated West after his split from Kim Kardashian, shared congratulations 'on another epic YZY collection' with a short Insta Stories video of him speaking
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5LZA_0iKP2LhW00
Messy: He was also seen standing amid an array of earth-toned clothing that looked as if it had been carelessly thrown on the floor in a photo she posted

In an interview with Vogue Business prior to his show, West expressed his determination to make YZY an inclusive brand, despite having his hopes dashed with some of his recent clothing collaborations.

The College Dropout rapper recently terminated his collaboration with Gap, and he has now outlined his long-term ambition for his fashion brand.

Kanye — who has legally changed his name to Ye — explained: 'Our point, our idea, is that there is no one who is not welcome at YZY, at Donda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ut9QP_0iKP2LhW00
Available to all: West said in a new interview with Vogue Business before the show that he wants YZY to be an affordable company; seen on Saturday  at the Givenchy show in Paris

'And that’s why I went to Gap,' he continued. 'And why I brought Demna [Gvasalia, Balenciaga's creative director] with me. To say "OK, Demna’s cut is at the top of what Paris has to offer. And Paris is at the top of what fashion has to offer. So let’s bring Paris to the people."'

Asked why the collaboration didn't work out, Kanye said: 'They made the T-shirts we had done cost $200. And then, they took our color palette and made a shape that was appropriate to what I think someone in the office thought was at the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. And I felt that was civil rights.'

When asked to clarify his statement, he explained, 'Well, when we went to shows,' he began, referencing his 2009 trip to Paris with Virgil Abloh and other future fashion luminaries and friends, 'there were certain shows we couldn’t get into.

'That relates to the civil rights movement. It shouldn’t be that you can’t have this fabric or have this cut until you’ve made it to a certain place or class in life. It’s about dignity. And democracy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l63e2_0iKP2LhW00
Burned: West complained about his recently ended collaboration with Gap, as the brand sold his T-shirts for $200, when he hoped to make them much more affordable; seen with Psalm, Chicago and Saint in Villepinte, France, on Sunday

The chart-topping star subsequently suggested that he plans to run YZY as a vertically integrated business.

He added: 'We just bought our fourth factory in California.'

Kanye recently hit out at both Gap and another of his collaborators, Adidas, for failing to fulfill a promise to build 'permanent stores' for their ventures.

Sharing his plans for his brand, the rapper wrote on social media: 'I’ll buy the land and or building. Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally.

'Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we'll find you.

'I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time [sic].'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg6uH_0iKP2LhW00
Failure: 'I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time [sic],' he complained; seen Sunday in Paris

Kanye has been getting a chance to have some family time while abroad for Paris Fashion Week.

His daughter North, nine, was with him while he chatted with Vogue ahead of his YZY fashion show, which was off the official Paris Fashion Week calendar.

The show will be his fourth in the fashion capital, and just his eleventh overall.

On Saturday, he was seen taking her out to dinner in Paris, along with his other three children: Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three.

The children had previously been traveling with their mother Kim Kardashian as she headed to Milan Fashion Week, though now they seem to be spending some time with their father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xqd7k_0iKP2LhW00
Family: His daughter North, nine, was with him while he chatted with Vogue ahead of his YZY fashion show, which was off the official Paris Fashion Week calendar; seen with Kim Kardashian and Chicago in July in NYC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GICwH_0iKP2LhW00
On the move: Kanye's children were previously traveling to Milan Fashion Week with their mother; North seen in front of the Duomo di Milano

In 2020, West launched his own ill-fated presidential campaign. The Daily Beast later reported that the campaign was largely funded by Republican operatives as a means to split the black vote.

In the run up to the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, he donated to the campaigns of President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNpMB_0iKP2LhW00
Fashionable arrival: Supermodel Irina Shayk donned a pair of over-the-knee heeled boots and and jean flannel to attend the Kanye West aka Ye Womenswear Spring/Summer show 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WqgZ_0iKP2LhW00
Show-stopping appearance: Jaden Smith also was in attendance at the star-studded show wearing a futuristic ensemble comprising of a printed puffer jacket and hood 

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Kanye West
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Kanye
Person
Michèle Lamy
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Black People#Celebrities Gossip#Paris Fashion
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West

After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
seventeen.com

Kim Kardashian Racks Up a Bill in Credit Card Earrings and Pantashoes

Cha-ching! That’s the sound of Kim Kardashian swiping her credit card…wait, what? They’re earrings, you say? 👀 💳. Yes — and they cost a pretty penny, too. Kim made waves on her way to film Good Morning America in a full Balenciaga outfit, including their highly-sought after (and sold-out) $425 black card earrings. The reality star's style statement has us thinking about what other necessities we could turn into high-fashion moments — car keys? Phone chargers? The possibilities are endless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Victoria Just Got Her David Beckham Tattoo Removed—What it Means For Their Marriage

A sign? Victoria Beckham might have removed her David Beckham tattoo. Fans spotted that the Spice Girl’s husband’s initials had mysteriously vanished from her wrist in her new Instagram video. On September 24, 2022, Victoria posted an Instagram video of her swatching a lip tint for her Bitten Lip Color for her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham beauty. Upon putting the product on her arm, a faded tattoo of David’s initials is seen. Some fans commented and asked why she got the tattoo removed, “Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated,” one fan commented under the video. “Forgive me...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'

The Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else ‘make their name’ doing it, a royal photographer has said. Kate, 40, has published photos over the years to mark significant...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

639K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy