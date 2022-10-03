ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 6

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Llano County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Llano County, TX
Government
City
Fredericksburg, TX
City
Webster, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
US105

One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Historical Markers#Texashillcountry Com#Native Americans
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Mother Believes You Will Unleash Hell Upon Your Family by Watching Hocus Pocus 2

Family movie night could turn into a battle with Satan...at least according to this Texas woman. Kids of the 90's were excited this Halloween season as the long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus premiered on Disney Plus. According to reports, it is the most successful premiere in the streaming service's history for a movie. Well it looks like a lot of households have summed hell into their household's according to Jamie Gooch out of Troy, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Halloween
B93

One Month to Go Until the Time Change and Texas ‘Falls Back’

Halloween decorations are going up, pumpkins are arriving outside stores, temperatures are cooling down, and it's getting darker earlier in the day. Yes, fall is here, and while that makes many people happy, there's one event that we have left that really marks a new season. The changing of our clocks.
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow

(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
TEXAS STATE
DFWChild

4 Castles to Tour in Texas

If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
BELLVILLE, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy