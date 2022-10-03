Read full article on original website
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
Texas Mother Believes You Will Unleash Hell Upon Your Family by Watching Hocus Pocus 2
Family movie night could turn into a battle with Satan...at least according to this Texas woman. Kids of the 90's were excited this Halloween season as the long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus premiered on Disney Plus. According to reports, it is the most successful premiere in the streaming service's history for a movie. Well it looks like a lot of households have summed hell into their household's according to Jamie Gooch out of Troy, Texas.
33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow
(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
