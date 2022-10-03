Wow, didn't even know this was going to be potentially a thing, but it looks like high school athletes in Oklahoma can start making money. Back in 2021, the NCAA allowed college athletes to do Name Image and Likeness Deals, NIL for short. This meant that a college athlete could start making money by promoting themselves. Like this is John Doe from Texas University and I love eating at the Sand Which Shack. Over the past year, college athletes have been racking in the dough with different deals.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO