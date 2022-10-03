Read full article on original website
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
RECALL: 64 meat products affected by listeria concern
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on September 24, saying that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
Listeria outbreak leads to recall of cheeses sold at a dozen retailers
CNN — Old Europe Cheese, Inc., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the...
87,382 Pounds of Meat Just Got Recalled in Missouri & Illinois
If you bought meat in Missouri or Illinois recently, it's time to check the fridge and/or freezer. There's been a massive recall of over 87,000 pounds of meat due to listeria concerns. The US Food and Drug Administration just issued a huge list of ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat...
Over 60 Meat Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you purchased ready-to-eat meat products recently, it's time to check the labels. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that over 60 ready-to-eat meat products had been recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The affected products were sold by the Illinois-based...
Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests and Dozens More Over-the-Counter Products
Family Dollar initiated a voluntary recall Friday of over certain over the counter medical supplies after it an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the products were stored and shipped outside of the label temperature requirements. The recall lists about 40 products ranging from pregnancy tests,...
Starbucks Drink Recalled over Possible Metal Contamination, FDA Says
Sept. 14, 2022 -- PepsiCo Inc. has recalled a prepackaged Starbucks coffee energy drink because it could be contaminated with “foreign materials” or metal fragments. The recall affects 221 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s promoted for delivering caffeine, French vanilla flavor and cream, and to be served cold or on ice.
Here’s The Reason Why Salad Dressings Are Being Pulled From Whole Foods Immediately—Yikes!
If you have caesar salad dressings from Whole Foods in your pantry, experts say now would be a good time to check their expiration dates. According to a September 23rd announcement from the Food and Drug Administration, VanLaw Food Products Inc. is expanding its initial recall of Whole Foods Market ‘365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.’
Listeria outbreak: 25th brand added to the cheese recall touching Kroger, Publix, others
One more brand of brie cheese produced by Old Europe Cheese has been added to the recall of brie and camembert cheeses after a brand was linked to a listeria outbreak. Four Swiss American’s Saint Louis Brie cheeses have been recalled up to a 12/14/2022 best by date: 7-ounce Domestic Brie Wedge; Domestic Cut Brie Wedge, 6-pound RW; 16-ounce Brie Pre-Cut Wedges; 16-ounce CW Brie Wheel; and St. Louis Brie, UPC No. 21107100000, weight variable.
Listeria Outbreak Prompts Nationwide Recall Of Cheese Sold At Safeway, Meijer, Whole Foods, And More
Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese, Inc. is recalling certain Brie and Camembert cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria. Brands subject to recall include Reny Picot, Block & Barrel, Lidl Preferred Selection, Market 32, Charmant, and more. According to the FDA, the products in question were distributed between August 1, 2022...
Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
Ready-To-Eat Veggie Products Sold At Kroger In 3 States Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
A company is recalling various ready-to-eat vegetable products because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were sold at Kroger stores in three states. The recall was initiated after a "single sample" of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the GHGA company announcement on the U.S....
Listeria outbreak linked to contaminated cheese sees supermarket chain Hy-Vee recall products across eight states
A listeria outbreak linked to contaminated cheese has led to grocery store chain Hy-Vee recalling products in eight states. Eight products including cheese boards and gift baskets have been pulled from shelves as officials try to stem the spread. Listeria is a serious infection, normally caused by eating food contaminated...
