ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

RECALL: 64 meat products affected by listeria concern

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on September 24, saying that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
ILLINOIS STATE
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
WJBF

20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria

(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeses#Types Of Cheese#Cdc#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Cheese Recall#Fresh Thyme#Target#Trader Joe
KROC News

How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?

Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
Parade

Over 60 Meat Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you purchased ready-to-eat meat products recently, it's time to check the labels. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that over 60 ready-to-eat meat products had been recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The affected products were sold by the Illinois-based...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WebMD

Starbucks Drink Recalled over Possible Metal Contamination, FDA Says

Sept. 14, 2022 -- PepsiCo Inc. has recalled a prepackaged Starbucks coffee energy drink because it could be contaminated with “foreign materials” or metal fragments. The recall affects 221 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s promoted for delivering caffeine, French vanilla flavor and cream, and to be served cold or on ice.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Listeria outbreak: 25th brand added to the cheese recall touching Kroger, Publix, others

One more brand of brie cheese produced by Old Europe Cheese has been added to the recall of brie and camembert cheeses after a brand was linked to a listeria outbreak. Four Swiss American’s Saint Louis Brie cheeses have been recalled up to a 12/14/2022 best by date: 7-ounce Domestic Brie Wedge; Domestic Cut Brie Wedge, 6-pound RW; 16-ounce Brie Pre-Cut Wedges; 16-ounce CW Brie Wheel; and St. Louis Brie, UPC No. 21107100000, weight variable.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide

Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
FOOD SAFETY
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy