Bachelorette star Garrett Yrigoyen is engaged! He has proposed to Alex Farrar after two years of dating: 'I can't wait to spend forever with you'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are getting ready to tie the knot.

The Bachelorette star, 33, asked his yoga instructor partner to marry him in San Diego on Sunday.

He revealed the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, 'Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lKQN_0iKP16RF00
Engaged: Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are getting ready to tie the knot, he shared this week

Farrar also posted photos where she was cuddled up to her man, and her huge diamond ring glittered in the sunlight.

'When two become one [diamond ring emoji] I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen. I want all of you forever, everyday,' she wrote. 'HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!! ✨✨✨#engaged.'

Before the pair got together, Garrett proposed to Becca Kufrin after the couple met on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrKaD_0iKP16RF00
Getting ready to marry: The Bachelorette star, 33, asked his yoga instructor partner to marry him in San Diego on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nncwn_0iKP16RF00
Cuddled up: He revealed the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, 'Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdVpR_0iKP16RF00
Giant diamond ring: Farrar also posted photos where she was cuddled up to her man, and her huge diamond ring glittered in the sunlight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoxeC_0iKP16RF00
The moment: Garrett posted a photo from the moment he asked her to marry him

However, their relationship came to a close after Yrigoyen made some controversial comments in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

'I’ve been pretty tore up the past week about everything going on. I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown,' he wrote on Instagram about two weeks after Floyd was killed.

'With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well.'

He continued, 'It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.

'There have been over 300 injured, shot, or killed in just one week. They are suffering the consequences over an act they didn’t commit. They continue to put in overtime away from their families, stay silent while being threatened, hated, and assaulted.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQw4s_0iKP16RF00
Former partner: Before the pair got together, Garrett proposed to Becca Kufrin after the couple met on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018 (L to R: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kufrin, Michelle Young pictured 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxlGl_0iKP16RF00
Happy new couple: Kufrin has since moved on as well. She's currently engaged to Bachelor in Paradise alum Thomas Jacobs. They met in while filming season seven of the show in Mexico

The couple stayed together for a few more months, but eventually decided to part ways after two years of dating.

Kufrin has since moved on as well. She's currently engaged to Bachelor in Paradise alum Thomas Jacobs. They met in while filming season seven of the show in Mexico.

'Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement. After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,' Kufrin explained. 'It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.'

She went into more detail about the breakup during an interview with Insider the following year.

'I was like … what’s important to me? What’s important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?' she told the outlet. 'How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?'

