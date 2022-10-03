ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 4 win over Patriots

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers got a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby in overtime to take down the upset-minded New England Patriots on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Based on grades from Pro Football Focus, here are the best and worst performers from the Packers’ Week 4 win over the Patriots:

Top 5 offense

1. WR Allen Lazard: 75.5

2. QB Aaron Rodgers: 74.0

3. RT Elgton Jenkins: 73.8

4. RB Aaron Jones: 72.4

5. WR Christian Watson: 71.3

Lazard averaged almost 20 yards per catch, made a contested catch and averaged over 3.0 yards per route run while playing 70 total snaps. Rodgers was credited with four “big-time throws,” a season-high, and he completed three passes thrown over 20 yards in the air. Jenkins allowed a sack and three total pressures in pass protection but was the team’s highest-graded run-blocker. Jones had five runs over 10 yards and made two tacklers miss on 16 carries. Watson had the 15-yard touchdown run and caught one pass on eight routes run.

Top 5 defense

1. OLB Rashan Gary: 93.4

2. S Rudy Ford: 78.9

3. S Adrian Amos: 77.1

4. DL Jarran Reed: 69.5

5. S Darnell Savage: 67.5

Gary produced five pressures, five stops and a turnover play over 43 snaps. Over eight “true pass sets,” he delivered four pressures and two sacks. Ford made six tackles, didn’t have a missed tackle, gave up zero completions in coverage and broke up a pass over 44 snaps in relief of Amos, who had one stop and two tackles before departing with a concussion. Reed had a sack, six tackles and one stop against the run. Savage created a tackle for loss and didn’t give up anything in coverage.

Bottom 5 offense

1. TE Josiah Deguara: 41.6

2. WR Romeo Doubs: 52.6

3. LT David Bakhtiari: 55.4

4. TE Marcedes Lewis: 56.1

5. TE Tyler Davis: 58.1

Deguara produced a very poor run blocking grade over six snaps and didn’t have a catch on three routes run. Doubs had a turnover on a fumble, dropped a touchdown pass and was 0-for-2 on contested catch opportunities. Bakhtiari gave up a pressure and had a penalty while earning a low run-blocking grade. Lewis allowed a pressure as a pass-blocker. Davis was just OK as a run blocker on 14 snaps.

Bottom 5 defense

1. OLB Kingsley Enagbare: 28.8

2. LB Quay Walker: 38.5

3. LB De’Vondre Campbell: 41.9

4. OLB Jonathan Garvin: 43.2

5. DL Dean Lowry: 46.8

Enagbare didn’t have a pressure and earned the team’s worst run-defense grade over 13 snaps. Walker really struggled against the run and missed one tackle. Campbell had similar issues (poor run grade, one missed tackle), and he was charged with giving up a touchdown pass. Garvin had a quarterback hit but struggled against the run. Lowry created a sack and three pressures but, like so many others here, had major issues against the run.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers: 74.0

Rodgers played well from clean pockets (save for one very bad throw on the pick-six), attacked downfield with success (should have completed four passes over 20 yards) and generally got the ball out of his hands quickly (2.26 seconds to throw on average). He threw away four passes, raising his adjusted completion percentage to almost 70.0. In the second half, he threw touchdown passes to Robert Tonyan and Romeo Doubs in the red zone.

Special teams

Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Tyler Davis, Shemar Jean-Charles and Patrick Taylor all made tackles on special teams, but coverage on punts and kicks was poor. Dallin Leavitt and Tipa Galeai missed tackles. Pat O’Donnell’s net punting average on five punts was just 32.2 yards. Mason Crosby earned high grades after making five kicks (two field goals, three extra points).

