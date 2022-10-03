Read full article on original website
Head-on collision kills Danville man, injures another
Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022...
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
Third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As more Halloween festivities start to kick off around the Wabash Valley, you can now have the same experience as a haunted house but without leaving your car. The third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in the...
Local charities prepare for the holiday season
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of Thursday, there are 49 days until Thanksgiving and 80 until Christmas. But, for local charities, food insecurity is a year-round fight. In West Terre Haute, the Providence Food Pantry serves around 3000 families annually. When asked what the number indicates, Jason Moon with the Sisters of Providence said, “it tells me this is a community in need.”
New non-profit aims to improve mental health accessibility
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local acute care hospital recently established a new non-profit focused on mental health services in west central Indiana. Naveen Inc. will reportedly exist with the goal of making mental health services more accessible to communities in the region. “Naveen Inc. will be working...
