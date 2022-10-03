ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 2

Robin Smith
3d ago

pastor Alexia and her husband food is amazing, atmosphere at this restaurant is beautiful so are the people work along side. Amazing Amazing o'no grinds my favorite is the candy 🥓 Bacon.... omg. and the portions are huge...

Reply
2
Related
KITV.com

Oahu's westside students have 'constructive' fall break

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This week, Breaking Ground 808, hosted by the General Contractors Association of Hawaii, provided local high school students hands-on construction training. Students from Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waipahu have worked alongside industry professionals to complete a campus improvement project at Waipahu High School.
PEARL CITY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
County
Honolulu County, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Bay Street#West Side#Food Drink
KITV.com

Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers

HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Police say husband confessed to killing wife

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Sheridan St. According to police, at around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday a man called 911 and said that someone was murdered. When officers arrived at the scene an 81-year-old male allegedly confessed to killing his […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Crash closes parts of Kailua Road in Maunawili area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are at the scene of a vehicle accident in the Maunawili area and have closed off parts Kailua Road in the Kailua bound direction. The road closure is at Ulumanu Drive and Hanale Place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or drive through with caution.
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy