Biden's dire approval on issues that matter MOST to Americans: New poll shows just 30% approve of President's handling of inflation and 32% back the way he has tackled crime - with economic issues taking priority over rights

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden is seeing dire approval ratings on the issues voters rank the most important to them six weeks out from the November election that will decide control of Congress.

Voters in a new Monmouth University poll gave the president low marks on inflation – 30% approval – and crime – 32%.

Respondents to the poll named those two as the top issues on their minds as they prepare to decide if Biden’s Democrats will maintain control of the House and the Senate.

Voters rated as their highest concerns: inflation (82%), crime (72%), elections and voting (70%), jobs and unemployment (68%), and immigration (67%).

The least important issues were the Covid pandemic (32%) and student loan debt (31%).

And it was Biden's handling of the covid pandemic that garnered him top marks - 50% approval.

The poll also showed that about half the voters - 49% - said Biden is doing worse than they thought he would as president, 21% said he is doing better, and 28% said he has accomplished about what they thought he would.

Monday's poll from Monmouth tracks with other polls showing voters are disappointed in Biden's record in the White House.

They have given the president low marks on the economy since inflation hit record levels in the wake of the covid pandemic.

The White House has blamed the high cost of food and energy on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of the Ukraine. Biden has repeatedly called it 'Putin's price hike.'

Gas prices have started to fall but food remains at record highs, hiking up the cost of living for Americans. Additionally, in an attempt to rein in inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised the baseline interest rate, making it more expensive to get loans for cars and homes.

And many Democrats fret voters will punish them at the ballot box on November 8th.

Some Democratic candidates have been slow to appear with the president when he has been in their state. In Ohio, Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan hasn't always been by Biden's side, the same for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden is seeing dire approval ratings on the issues voters rank the most important to them six weeks out from the November election

Republicans are favored to win control of the House while the Senate is seen as more of a tossup.

Democrats lead by one point on the generic ballot in the Five Thirty-Eight polling average, which essentially means the election is too close to call.

Comments / 19

john Q
3d ago

Biden and the socialist democrats have destroyed a once booming economy in less than two years. Hard working American tax payers can not afford to have Biden and the democrats in office

Reply(1)
23
guest
3d ago

After being a registered Democrat for the time I was old enough to vote too now and I’m 70 this administration has been the one that turned me around completely. It’s because I’m so sick and tired of them giving everybody an excuse for anything they do instead of making people accept personal responsibility for what their life has turned out to be. They are doing no one a favor, it’s just gonna make us a weak people . Another thing if Americans are starving then why all the obesity. Nothing is adding up any more

Reply
11
guest
3d ago

Great , if this administration would have put as much time in to caring about the American people as it does into trump we all would have been better off

Reply
9
