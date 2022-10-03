Read full article on original website
Next Avenue
Think Nobody Wants Your Parents’ Art? Think Again
What you need to know about selling, donating or junking the paintings, drawings, sculptures or other artworks you inherit. Six years ago, when my father died and my sister Robin and I had to determine what to do with the possessions he and our late mother owned, I discovered there weren't many good options. I wrote the experience on Next Avenue, and the article, "Sorry, Nobody Wants Your Parents' Stuff," went viral.
Slipped Disc
London orchestra names resident conductor
The London Mozart Players have appointed Jonathan Bloxham to the odd title of Conductor in Residence and Artistic Advisor. Bloxham was formerly assistant conductor to Mirga at the CBSO. Do they think he’s too young to be chief conductor?
classicfm.com
Meet Abel Selaocoe, South African cellist, and the Southbank Centre’s newest artist in residence
We talk to genre-bending cellist Abel Selaocoe at London’s Southbank Centre, as he performs two exclusive new tracks from his new album. The 30-year-old cellist Abel Selaocoe released his debut album, Where Is Home (Hae Ke Kae), at the end of last month with Warner Classics. Classic FM met...
Mexico investigates art collector who burned Frida Kahlo drawing to sell NFTs
Mexico's national cultural authority has opened an investigation into an art collector who burned an allegedly authentic Frida Kahlo drawing at his Miami home to sell NFTs of the work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered an asthma attack and died while he was being taken to the hospital. Ohiyesá Locke said he had...
whatdowedoallday.com
18 Girl Detectives on the Case: Books Like Enola Holmes
Enola Holmes, the intrepid Victorian girl detective, sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, and all around smart cookie is the star of a mystery book series by Nancy Springer and a fabulous Netflix movie. Whether you first met Enola through Netflix or her bookish sleuthing adventure, you are bound to fall in love with her and request more books like Enola Holmes, please.
K-Pop Festa at USC celebrates increasingly popular music genre
Korean pop music is a global phenomenon with millions of dedicated fans worldwide. USC recently held the first ever K-Pop Festa, an event celebrating and showcasing this increasingly popular genre.
Boston Symphony Orchestra to embark on 4-city tour of Japan
The Boston Symphony Orchestra is embarking on a four-city tour of Japan next month, for its first overseas engagements since before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of cultural events around the world.The orchestra is scheduled to perform at Yokohama’s Minato Mirai Hall on Nov. 9; Kyoto’s Concert Hall on Nov. 10; Osaka’s Festival Hall on Nov. 11; and Tokyo’s Suntory Hall on Nov. 13, 14 and 15.“The last few years have taught us to be especially grateful for the gifts of our lives," Boston Symphony Orchetra music director Andris Nelsons said in a statement Wednesday. “This is how...
IGN
Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness - Announcement Trailer
Here's a look at the creepy, unsettling trailer for Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness, an upcoming 2D pixel-art horror adventure game coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC via Steam, and GOG in Q1 2023. In the year 1921, the famous Vlad...
Slipped Disc
When a music director owns the production
The Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires has appointed the British conductor Jan-Latham Koenig as its music director from January 2023. This past week, the Colon staged performances of Weill’s Seven Deadly Sins and Bluebeard’s Castle in a production by the Koenig Ensemble Limited. The UK-based company is chaired...
getnews.info
Renowned author Norman Currey brings a nuanced peek into the evolution of aviation in “Airplane Stories and Histories”
“Airplane Stories and Histories” by aeronautical engineer Norman Currey is an incredible, inside look at the history of air flight as written by one who knows enormously. Author Norman Currey brings an impressive personalized history of aircraft development in his highly rated book, “Airplane Stories and Histories,” a perfect gift for those interested in a close look at the history of airplanes, including the tales of specific heroes in that history.
operawire.com
Casta a Diva – Lydnsy Spence on the Challenges of Digging into the True Story of Maria Callas the Woman
Look at most books about opera legend Maria Callas and you’ll recognize some iconic representation of the famed diva. But glance at the cover for “Cast a Diva: The Hidden Life of Maria Callas” by Lyndsy Spence and you’ll find something else. Instead of seeing the soprano look back at the reader, what we get is a black and white image of Callas covering her face with her hand, her features completely obscured from view. She’s not looking at us but intentionally hiding from view.
NPR
Steve Reich, 'Runner'
If you've ever been hesitant to dip your toe into the pulsating music of Steve Reich, now is the time to take a full-on nose dive. The 86-year-old composer has just released his 26th album on Nonesuch and it features Runner, an ebullient piece in five connected movements that might just be Reich's most accessible work since Music for 18 Musicians in the mid-'70s.
forkast.news
NFTs from art and the burning question of their physical origins
Thousands of paintings by English artist Damien Hirst will be set on fire during an October exhibition, but will live on as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to London’s Newport Street Gallery, which is a host for the event that will run through the end of the month. The Guardian...
techaiapp.com
Art at Home | Contemporary Landscapes | Art & Style
Now based in Melbourne, Lindsay Blamey grew up in rural Victoria, with this juxtaposition feeding into his photographic and digitally-enhanced artworks that balance the urban and rural. The works deceptively appear as landscape paintings, a whimsical romantic notion engaged through the dreamy colour palette, birds perched on gum trees, seeping...
The Best High-End Audio Setups for the Most Discerning Music Lovers
Listening to great music on a superior sound system is one of life’s sublime pleasures, and once you’ve been bitten by the audio bug, it’s impossible go back to soundbars and earbuds. At its best, a carefully assembled system can paint a spellbinding sonic landscape. While home theaters employ surround sound for maximum effect, most serious music listeners prefer a stereophonic setup with left and right speakers to replicate the experience of hearing real performers in a real venue. Approaches to speaker, electronics and turntable design are almost as varied as the products themselves, and both subjective impressions and objective measurements...
operawire.com
Royal School of Church Music Launches ‘Hympact’ Digital Education Platform
The Royal School of Church Music has just announced the launch of “Hympact!” a subscription-based digital resource for primary schools and churches. The platform will provide hymns and liturgical music to serve as a bridge between the hymnal programs in schools to the range of works traditionally performed in church.
