ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen

Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

The Barn at Allen Acres

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
ROCK FALLS, IL
B100

Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores

This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
CLINTON, IA
97X

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
Davenport, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Davenport, IA
Restaurants
B100

Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween

October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
DEWITT, IA
B100

Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween

Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Rock Roll#Quad Cities#Food Drink#Lopiez Serves#The Quad Cities Community#Samoan
WQAD

Iowa American Water breaks ground for new Davenport facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has begun construction on its newest building. Located on Research Parkway in Davenport, the 41,000-square-foot facility will help the company accommodate its rapid growth. "We're currently in a 20,000 square foot facility, we've literally outgrown it to the point to where we're having...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Section of West 2nd Street closed in Muscatine starting Friday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of West 2nd Street in Muscatine will be closed from noon Friday through noon Sunday. West 2nd Street will be closed from Chestnut to Pine streets for the “Rockin’ On 2nd” which will be held on Saturday in the area, according to a media release. The Pine Street parking lot will be restricted or unavailable over the weekend.
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KWQC

Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Win Tickets To Iron Invasion This Week With B100

Don't miss Iron Invasion this weekend! If you don't have your tickets yet, you can win them down below! Iron Invasion is an awesome 2-day event with so much going on! You can follow the event here. Iron Invasion is a fund raiser to help kids with congenital heart defects....
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water

The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy