Vibrant cooks up new business with Moline coffeehouse and kitchen
Vibrant Credit Union is not just growing by renaming the Quad Cities’ 29-year-old arena, in downtown Moline. The 87-year-old, Moline-based institution is brewing up new business, with the stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, now open next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline. The new business...
KWQC
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
Nerdspeak Brewery is Celebrating Everything Nerdy with Nerd-o-Ween
Stacey Ickes, from Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, came in this week to talk to Charlie Cole (Blue Cat Brewing Co) and me about a fun scavenger hunt they've got going on. Of course, Nerdspeak just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary last week with Nerd-Toberfest and are now looking for a fun way to celebrate Nerd-O-Ween at the end of the month.
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: New owners reopen Dubuque bar; insurance agency plans move; Asbury holistic healing business grows
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Asbury and Bellevue, Iowa. A Dubuque...
Iowa American Water breaks ground for new Davenport facility
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has begun construction on its newest building. Located on Research Parkway in Davenport, the 41,000-square-foot facility will help the company accommodate its rapid growth. "We're currently in a 20,000 square foot facility, we've literally outgrown it to the point to where we're having...
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
KWQC
Section of West 2nd Street closed in Muscatine starting Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of West 2nd Street in Muscatine will be closed from noon Friday through noon Sunday. West 2nd Street will be closed from Chestnut to Pine streets for the “Rockin’ On 2nd” which will be held on Saturday in the area, according to a media release. The Pine Street parking lot will be restricted or unavailable over the weekend.
Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
Win Tickets To Iron Invasion This Week With B100
Don't miss Iron Invasion this weekend! If you don't have your tickets yet, you can win them down below! Iron Invasion is an awesome 2-day event with so much going on! You can follow the event here. Iron Invasion is a fund raiser to help kids with congenital heart defects....
Día de Los Muertos At The Figge Art Museum This Month
Free family fun is always a great thing! Free spooky family fun is the best thing. On Sunday, October 16th celebrate Día de Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, at the Figge Art Museum for FREE!. This is a great event to not only learn about Día de Los...
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
Here’s How They Change The Lightbulbs at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium
It feels like every high school kid remembers one specific football game they were at - whether on the field or in the stands - where it was a brisk evening, the lights were on, and the home team was winning. Those giant floodlights are the only reason that teams...
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
City Of Rock Island Beings Asphalt Preservation Program, Road Closures Begin Wednesday
The City of Rock Island is getting ready to start its 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program on two city streets. While it will be nice to have newly paved roads, that does mean road closures will need to happen for work to be done as quickly as possible. The construction will begin Wednesday on two Rock Island streets and it should only last a few days.
