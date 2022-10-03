Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Dallas Observer
Texas Rangers and Collin County DA Investigate Death of Man Tased by Frisco Police
The Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was chased down and tased by Frisco police officers. According to a Sept. 30 press release from the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a report about a man who was trying to use a fraudulent ID to buy a car at a local dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121. When the officers tried to detain the man, he ran, according to the department. The officers gave chase, telling the man that if he didn’t stop, they would tase him.
2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children
Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
Plano man arrested in connection with peeping Tom case
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano police have arrested a peeping tom. At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 15, a disorderly conduct incident was reported to police at the 800 block of Bellflower Drive. When police arrived, the victim said she had surveillance footage of a man looking into a window of her home. On Oct. 4, 27-year-old Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman was arrested in connection with this case. He has been charged with indecent exposure and cited for disorderly conduct for another incident on Sept. 18.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Unusual Environmental Crime, Ellis County Man Charged With Lying About Burning, Burying House
In an unusual environmental crime, a former Italy City Council member faces charges he lied about demolishing a house that was burned and buried in 2019, according to his indictment and state regulators. Paul Shearin, 51, was arrested last month by Italy police and spent six days in the Ellis...
Kaufman County investigators search for person of interest in animal abandonment case
Kaufman County investigators are looking for a man they call a person of interest in an animal abandonment case involving two dogs.
Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force. A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
therideronline.com
One Year After Timberview Incident, Mansfield ISD Focuses on Threat Assessment
9:11 a.m. Six gunshots rang throughout the hallway, three minutes and 59 seconds later. “Timberview High School. Lockdown, Lockdown, Lockdown” rang throughout the halls. When Academic Associate Principal Miguel Garza called the lockdown on Oct. 6, 2021. “It started as a regular day, I normally stand out at...
Missing Dallas woman now connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County
A Dallas woman missing for two years has now been connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County. Mercedes Clement was last seen with a man police say is a person of interest.
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly assaulting 4 police officers, firefighters while on drugs
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Gun Barrel City on Saturday afternoon and is accused of assaulting two police officers and two fire fighters causing moderate injury. Gun Barrel City Police said they responded to America’s Best Inn and Suites after reports of a man trying to break into hotel […]
dallasexpress.com
Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police
A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
KAKE TV
Man gets probation after acquitted of murder in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old man who was acquitted of murder in a shooting at Stryker Sports Complex in 2020 has been sentenced to probation on a firearm charge. Maurice Hall, of Garland, Texas, was convicted in August of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Wednesday sentenced Hall to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months in prison, 75 hours of community service and a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The judge authorized his transfer to Texas as long as it's approved by the Texas court system.
Sheriff: Deputies Arrest 2, Recover All Property Stolen During A Home Burglary
Sheriff’s officers had two Cumby men in custody and had recovered all of the property reported stolen within 7 hours of being notified of a home burglary Monday, according to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at 8:46 a.m. Monday,...
fox4news.com
Euless police investigating area around elementary school
EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
