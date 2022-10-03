ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell, TX

News Channel 25

Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
DALLAS, TX
City
Terrell, TX
Terrell, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas Observer

Texas Rangers and Collin County DA Investigate Death of Man Tased by Frisco Police

The Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was chased down and tased by Frisco police officers. According to a Sept. 30 press release from the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a report about a man who was trying to use a fraudulent ID to buy a car at a local dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121. When the officers tried to detain the man, he ran, according to the department. The officers gave chase, telling the man that if he didn’t stop, they would tase him.
FRISCO, TX
KSST Radio

2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children

Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

Plano man arrested in connection with peeping Tom case

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano police have arrested a peeping tom. At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 15, a disorderly conduct incident was reported to police at the 800 block of Bellflower Drive. When police arrived, the victim said she had surveillance footage of a man looking into a window of her home. On Oct. 4, 27-year-old Christian Eli Hardin-Hoffman was arrested in connection with this case. He has been charged with indecent exposure and cited for disorderly conduct for another incident on Sept. 18.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force.  A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KSST Radio

Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
COMMERCE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police

A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
DENTON, TX
KAKE TV

Man gets probation after acquitted of murder in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old man who was acquitted of murder in a shooting at Stryker Sports Complex in 2020 has been sentenced to probation on a firearm charge. Maurice Hall, of Garland, Texas, was convicted in August of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Wednesday sentenced Hall to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months in prison, 75 hours of community service and a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The judge authorized his transfer to Texas as long as it's approved by the Texas court system.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Euless police investigating area around elementary school

EULESS, Texas - Euless police are investigating an incident in the area of Oakwood Terrace Elementary School. Details are limited at this time, but Euless police say that students are safe and officers are present in and around the school. HEB ISD said the school was placed on lockdown due...
EULESS, TX

