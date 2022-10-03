ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa city leaders, Terry Saban open new River District Park

TUSCALOOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders and the ‘first lady’ of Alabama football cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s newest downtown park. Terry Saban helped Christen River District Park located at the foot of Greensboro Avenue and on the banks of the Black Warrior River.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayette, AL
City
Northport, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
alreporter.com

Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities

Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
LIVINGSTON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 261 set for widening project

PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
PELHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Operating Officer#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dch#The Dch Health System#Augusta University Health#Uab#Baptist Health System#Ancillary Operations#The Dch System
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police officers save man from jumping from bridge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Several Tuscaloosa Police Officers are receiving praise after helping save a man who threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Hospital. Corporal Tre Brown was one of the officers who responded to the bridge. “It’s always rewarding when these are the parts of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Boho Tea Bar opens second location in Shelby County

MONTEVALLO – A popular stop for boba tea, coffee and açaí bowls in Alabaster now has a sister location about 10 miles south in Montevallo. In the months after opening the original Boho Tea Bar in June 2021, owner Shannon Hurwitz realized her customers would support a second location in Shelby County.
MONTEVALLO, AL
AL.com

Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school

A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Cullman County car crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy