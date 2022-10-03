Read full article on original website
Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city leaders, Terry Saban open new River District Park
TUSCALOOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders and the ‘first lady’ of Alabama football cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s newest downtown park. Terry Saban helped Christen River District Park located at the foot of Greensboro Avenue and on the banks of the Black Warrior River.
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
alreporter.com
Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities
Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 261 set for widening project
PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Bham Now
Now the News: 2 iconic Homewood businesses close, Golden Rule BBQ + Kemp’s Kitchen return to Trussville + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope you had a restful weekend. Ready to hit the ground running? We’ve got you covered with buzzy happenings from around the ‘Ham, including the unfortunate closings of Nabeel’s and Huffstutler’s Hardware, new openings + more. Read on for the details. Huffstutler’s...
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, one injured in shooting at convenience store in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a market and convenience store in Birmingham Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened at the Georgia Road Market on Georgia Road in the Gate City neighborhood. Police said two people were sitting...
Tuscaloosa Police officers save man from jumping from bridge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Several Tuscaloosa Police Officers are receiving praise after helping save a man who threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Hospital. Corporal Tre Brown was one of the officers who responded to the bridge. “It’s always rewarding when these are the parts of […]
Birmingham City Council approves ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham has become the latest city in Alabama to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be open for business. However, it will be a while before any pop up in town. During its meeting Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the […]
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Shelby Reporter
Boho Tea Bar opens second location in Shelby County
MONTEVALLO – A popular stop for boba tea, coffee and açaí bowls in Alabaster now has a sister location about 10 miles south in Montevallo. In the months after opening the original Boho Tea Bar in June 2021, owner Shannon Hurwitz realized her customers would support a second location in Shelby County.
Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school
A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County authorities make arrest in triple-fatal crash one year ago in Cottondale
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a crash that killed three people a year ago in Cottondale: Tuscaloosa County court records show a man was charged with several counts connected to the head-on collision. Tuscaloosa County court records show authorities arrested Braxton Connell on Monday afternoon and he...
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A 56-year-old Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
