ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

One third of inflation-ravaged U.S. households are skipping meals or cutting portion sizes, and two thirds are strapped for cash, a survey says ahead of midterms elections, with Louisiana and Oklahoma the worst hit

By James Reinl, Social Affairs Correspondent, For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

One third of households are skipping meals or reducing the size of portions and nearly two thirds would struggle to raise $400 quickly, according to a study on months of runaway inflation hurting everyday Americans.

Consumer data firm Dunnhumby says shoppers increasingly feel the pain of rising grocery store prices, which many respondents said was far higher than the official 13.5 percent rate recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Food insecurity is on the rise across the country, researchers found, with 18 percent of the survey's roughly 2,000 participants saying they were not getting enough food to eat.

Another 31 percent of households have skipped or cut the size of their meals this past year because their cupboards were bare – a 5 percent rise since the last time they were asked in May and June.

Millions of Americans also lack a financial safety net, researchers found. Some 64 percent said they would not be able to raise $400 in a pinch – a 4 percent rise compared to five months ago.

The results varied across states that took part in the study. Only 42 percent of Wisconsin residents said they would struggle to raise the cash quickly, compared to 77 of people in Louisiana and Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213jom_0iKOtlEv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpWVo_0iKOtlEv00
A customer shops for eggs at a grocery store in Houston, Texas. Eggs jumped in price by nearly 40 percent in the year to August as inflation hist consumers in the wallet 

As a result, consumers are walking with their wallets. Since April-May, shoppers have shifted 2.1 percent of their spending to low-cost ‘dollar stores’, while cutting spending by 1.1 percent at luxury stores, researchers said.

Grant Steadman, Dunnhumby’s regional president, said while ‘inflation may be dampening’ across parts of the economy, grocery checkout prices have held high and ‘consumers are responding by changing their shopping behavior’.

‘Perhaps most troublingly, nearly a third are cutting back or completely eliminating some meals,’ Steadman added, following the survey of some 2,000 consumers.

The survey comes as Americans faced another month of economic hardship, and while average gas prices have dipped to $3.79 per gallon, the pain is being increasingly felt by shoppers at grocery store checkouts.

The data also come 35 days before the midterm elections, when voters will decide which party will control Congress for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, and many say the economy is foremost in their mind.

U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, with an 8.3 percent increase against the previous year, and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents, healthcare and food.

According to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, the overall cost of food rose 11.4 percent, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5 percent – the steepest rises since the late 1970s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPzLb_0iKOtlEv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQD3c_0iKOtlEv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388axX_0iKOtlEv00
Jesus Montiel, Krista Mason and their daughter Diana, 2, spend time together at their home in Afton, Wyoming, where inflation has made it even harder for working parents to run a household 

Shoppers have noticed the steep increase in the cost of eggs, which jumped nearly 40 percent in the year to August — meaning the price of a dozen rose from $4.63 to as much as $7.69 in some stores.

Other pantry staples that have seen big price hikes include milk (which rose 17 percent in the year to August), oranges (14 percent), roasted coffee (18.7 percent), margarine (38.3 percent) and breakfast cereals (23.3 percent).

As well as watching prices trend upwards, many shoppers have taken to social media to complain about ‘shrinkflation’ — manufacturers reducing the size of their products and not cutting prices.

Others have noted that the price of foods has jumped in grocery stores (13.5 percent) while eatery bills have risen by on average 8 percent, the Labor Department says — making restaurants relatively more affordable.

Supermarket prices have risen faster because they’re more directly impacted by rising food costs and global supply chain issues. In eateries, the cost of ingredients is only a small part of the total bill.

According to SellCell, which also tracks consumer data, millions of cash-strapped Americans are cutting back on luxuries, entertainment, grocery shopping, switching off electrical appliances and scouring for new sources of income amid the economic squeeze.

Nearly half of Americans say they are cutting back on movies, shows and other forms of entertainment to make ends meet, while 41.5 percent will stop eating at restaurants or ordering takeaways.

Millions are looking for ways to make money, researchers said. Nearly a fifth of respondents were looking for a second job and more than a tenth are selling old televisions, computers and other technology gear to raise cash.

Polling from KFF, The Wall Street Journal, NBC News and others show that inflation and gas prices were important to voters in the upcoming midterms, which will determine which party controls Congress.

Gun violence, abortion access and prescription drug costs were also top concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTrmo_0iKOtlEv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGGxb_0iKOtlEv00
A shopper holds groceries while waiting to check out at a grocery store in San Francisco, California, as inflation forces millions of households to cut back on everyday basics 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nkd3j_0iKOtlEv00

Comments / 49

john Q
3d ago

Biden / Harris and the democrats are 100% responsible for this devastated economy, 40 year high inflation, crashing stock market , 401k and IRA account values falling like a rock , high cost of food, housing, medical costs, a broken supply chain and a wide open border allowing 1000s of migrants from all over the world to enter this country illegally and we the taxpayers are responsible with are tax dollars to feed ,cloth ,house and provide free medical to them. The democrats have had 2years and have failed this country miserably . To save the the Americans and their families from further financial devastation the democrats must be voted out of office in 2022 and 2024

Reply(3)
17
Trav
4d ago

No way! Our very own president has told us we have a very strong jobs market. Janet Yellen told us people have more of a cushion now than ever to weather this. Someone needs to pop their bubble. 🙄

Reply(15)
5
questioneverything
3d ago

I work in retail and I have a hard time translating the percentages that these news stories put out and reality. I've seen a 50 to 75 percent increase in everything.

Reply
3
Related
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Business Industry#Linus Business#Americans
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

639K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy