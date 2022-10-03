ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
92.9 NIN

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Llano County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fredericksburg, TX
City
Webster, TX
Llano County, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
EL PASO, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Historical Markers#Texashillcountry Com#Native Americans
tpr.org

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Utter destruction at Burnet Demolition Derby

SATURDAY, SATURDAY, SATURDAY, the demolition derby smashes its way into the Burnet County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the rodeo arena, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Maniacal mechanical mayhem continues for at least three hours as drivers demolish...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy