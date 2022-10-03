ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The 50 best colleges by value for 2023, ranked

What are the best value colleges in America for 2023?. Is your college tuition worth it? Maybe — or maybe not. College research site Niche maintains a yearly ranking of best colleges based on, among other criteria, their value as an investment. The site uses several criteria, including yearly...
COLLEGES
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Waxahachie, TX
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Laredo, TX
Alvin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Alvin, TX
The Associated Press

Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the Republican senator indicated he will take the job — meaning he will likely resign in the coming weeks. The school said in a statement that its presidential search committee had unanimously recommended Sasse, a decision that will have to be be voted on by the school’s board of trustees and then confirmed by the board of governors. He is to visit the campus on Monday to meet with students, faculty and other members of...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#South Texas#Linus College#Fbi#Laredo Community College#Alvin Community College#Niche Com
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: Woo-hoo! Nevada’s No. 2 in the nation

It’s hard to keep up with California, but when it comes to the high price of gasoline, Nevada’s doing its level best. Today, California has the highest average price of gasoline in America, coming in at $6.29 a gallon. And, Nevada is No. 2 – yea, we’re No. 2! – at $5.42 a gallon.
NEVADA STATE
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy