ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Heartbreaking Stockton ‘serial killer’ update as 5 victims identified & cops issue warning over suspect’s eerie pattern

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FIVE victims brutally shot and killed in a mysterious string of violence have been identified as cops desperately search for a suspected serial killer.

California investigators have identified eerie similarities in the heartbreaking deaths after it was revealed that each victim was a Hispanic male between the ages of 21 and 54.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GudWh_0iKOrjP300
Officials have identified five victims who were brutally shot in a string of serial killings Credit: ABC 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kM6O0_0iKOrjP300
Cops released a surveillance image of a potential suspect who they believe may be linked to the crimes Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYgWx_0iKOrjP300
A total of 43 murders have taken place in Stockton, California, this year Credit: ABC 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9zzf_0iKOrjP300
A criminologist said the chances of the killer being caught are much higher considering how close the victims were found

The San Joaquin County medical examiner's office released the names of the most recent victims believed to be linked to the same killer - Paul Alexander Yaw, 35; Salvador William Dubedy Jr, 43; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21; Juan Cruz, 52, and Lorenzo Lopez, 54.

The incidents, which occurred from July 8 to September 27, appear to be connected as each shooting happened in the dark when the victims were alone, Stockton police Chief Stanley McFadden said.

While little is known about the potential suspect or suspects, cops released a haunting image of a dark figure walking in the street who they believe could be tied to the crimes.

The serial killings come as a total of 43 murders have taken place in Stockton, California this year, which is a 33 percent increase from last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdW7l_0iKOrjP300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIvcr_0iKOrjP300

Police told ABC News that all victims were ambushed, none were robbed, and none of the murders were drug or gang-related.

The suspect remains at large, but a criminologist has said the locations of the murders might lead to a swift capture.

"The reason I think he will be caught is because he's what's known as 'geographically stable," criminology professor at Birmingham City University David Wilson told Newsweek.

"In other words, he's not moving very far. He's not crossing state boundaries. He's not traveling great distances to kill his victims.

"He's concentrating his victims in the city of Stockton. And if you're geographically stable in that way, as opposed to being geographically transient, the chances of you being caught are that much higher."

Wilson, who isn't actively working on the case, believes investigators should take a hard look at the first killing as the killer may have left extra clues.

"That's because if this is the first in that sequence of murders, the killer is usually inexperienced and will therefore make mistakes," the professor said.

"And those mistakes often allow law enforcement to harvest forensic clues that are going to prove to be useful in terms of identifying a perpetrator."

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

Police have assembled a team of detectives, task force officers, camera room operators, and crime analysts to solve the crime.

While all the victims were identified as Hispanic males, investigators said they do not suspect the killings to be hate crimes.

"At this time, we do not know if it is one suspect or multiple suspects committing these homicides," Stockton police said.

Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that he felt the pattern was significant enough to warn the public in a recent press conference.

According to Newsweek, McFadden elaborated further on the chilling overlaps between the cases, saying: "We do see some similarity where it's really areas of darkness.

"It's really areas where the person is by themselves, maybe not even knowing it's coming, and that's kind of what [we're] looking into in some of the most recent ones.

"People are by themselves, they don't have that situational awareness that we would like for folks to have."

None of the victims were robbed, and all the crimes occurred when the victims were alone in areas that lacked security cameras.

'HAVEN'T RULED ANYTHING OUT'

But he also noted that they "haven't ruled anything out."

He also warned the public to avoid traveling alone in the dark and journeying through isolated places.

"I know that's put a lot of folks on edge, hearing that out there," McFadden said.

"And I'm just here to say that we have no evidence of that.

"We are seeing some patterns and similarities in some of our more recent homicides where we're taking a closer look at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUV0m_0iKOrjP300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0eQ9_0iKOrjP300

"We don't know if it's one person, or if it's five or six people. We just don't have that information right now," McFadden said.

The city of Stockton has announced a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, along with $10,000 from Stockton Crime Stoppers and an additinal $10,000 from an anonymous businessman, adding up to $95,000.

Comments / 18

Kimmitt
3d ago

Well now that you told him about his crimes he'll probably start killing else where. or even out of state. So if the killings stop you helped him change his M.O. 🤣😝🤪

Reply(6)
5
Jack Carter
3d ago

You would think they'd have more info besides shooting in the dark like ballistics information, but maybe they don't want to release it.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Homeless population staying vigilant and defiant

STOCKTON - With a serial killer on the loose in Stockton, people living on the streets are the most vulnerable. Community advocates are concerned for the safety of homeless people after a series of killings that included victims who were homeless.Nancy Veal, a homeless woman, says she's not afraid. "If he wants to come out here, he's more than welcome. We'll be waiting for him," Veal said.Veal lives in a small encampment in south Stockton. She says she and her neighbors are staying vigilant by traveling in groups, especially at night."If he thinks he's going to come around here and mess...
STOCKTON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Shot Woman Says Stockton ‘Serial Killer’ Could Have Been Stopped

OAKLAND, California—The suspected serial killer first struck on a residential street in East Oakland. But his lone surviving victim insists the unidentified suspect, who is still at large, could have been stopped earlier if cops had only listened to her.The first to die was Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, 39, who was homeless at the time of his murder. He had been living on the streets of the working-class Seminary district for about eight months, according to local resident John Smith, who told The Daily Beast that Serrano was known in the neighborhood for his skill fixing cars.Smith and his wife,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew

A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
VACAVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Hispanic#Abc News
CBS Sacramento

Burglary suspect arrested in Loomis after leaving his bag with his ID at scene

LOOMIS -- A suspected burglar is under arrest after he left his bag containing his ID and 28 grams of Fentanyl at the scene of the crime, authorities say. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on September 14 at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis after being called to investigate some "suspicious circumstances." The deputy found the garage door of the home partially open. The garage appeared to be ransacked. Some drawers were left open and several hand tools and power tools were strewn about. The deputy also found a...
LOOMIS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
ANTIOCH, CA
psychologytoday.com

Sniper Serial Killers' Narrow Range of Motives

The Stockton serial killer fits a rare pattern. We can look to earlier serial shooters to consider a motive that might help to anticipate his next move. Armed with information on a possible motive, cops can form a viable strategy. We typically think of serial killers as offenders who murder...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
davisvanguard.org

Judge Interrupts Assault Case after Cross-Examination Gets Heated, Instructs Defense Attorney How to Handle Distressed Witness

MODESTO, CA – In a Stanislaus County Superior Court preliminary examination last week involving an alleged knife attack, Judge Rubén Villalobos interrupted the defense attorney during a tense cross-examination of a key eyewitness. Defense counsel pressed the witness about her uncertainty about how many times the accused allegedly...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
797K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy