ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Where was your industry stationed when the storm hit?' Ron DeSantis fires back at CNN reporter for questioning why Lee County waited on mandatory evacuation order for Hurricane Ian

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back on questions over the delayed evacuation order for Lee County, a part of the Sunshine State that was particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Ian.

In a CNN clip shared by his 2022 campaign's rapid response Twitter account, a journalist asks the governor: 'Why do you stand behind Lee County’s decision to not have that mandatory evacuation until the day before the storm?'

'Well, did you - where was your industry when the storm hit? Were you guys in Lee County? No, you were in Tampa,' DeSantis countered.

'They were following the weather track and they had to make decisions based on that.

Local and state officials have faced scrutiny after Lee County residents were put under evacuation orders last week just a day before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall, giving many Floridians little time to escape its path.

Sanibel Island, Fort Myers and Cape Coral are among the places where the devastation is most prominent - the only bridge connecting Sanibel Island to the mainland US collapsed during the storm, meaning rescuers are forced to frantically search for survivors by water and by air only.

DeSantis said on Saturday that Lee County was not initially projected to be in the hurricane's path.

'You know, 72 hours, they weren't even in the cone,' he said, referring to storm projections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px0pL_0iKOqBTq00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was confronted about the delayed evacuation order on Lee County, which was among the areas hardest-hit by Hurricane Ian

'Forty-eight hours, they were on the periphery, so you've got to make the decisions the best you can.'

The governor continued to defend local officials, suggesting they were prepared for a mass evacuation event with the short window given - and insisted residents were not trapped.

'I will say, you know, they delivered the message to people, they had shelters open, everyone had adequate opportunity to at least get to a shelter within the county,' DeSantis said.

'A lot of the residents did not want to do that - I think probably for various reasons, some people just don't want to leave their home, period, they're island people.'

He then blamed the media for its focus on other areas of the state, claiming: 'I think part of it was so much attention was paid to Tampa, that I think a lot of them probably thought that they wouldn't get the worst of it.'

Hurricane Ian has been blamed for more than 80 deaths in Florida alone, and more than 100 nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2iWp_0iKOqBTq00
More than 80 people have died in Florida alone after the powerful storm ravaged the state
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jDfL_0iKOqBTq00
Among the areas in Lee County hardest hit were Fort Myers, Sanibel Island (pictured) and Cape Coral

Progressive Florida-based attorney Daniel Uhlfelder hit back at DeSantis' comments in an interview with Raw Story and insisted that Lee County's older residents needed more time to get out than they were given.

'There are a lot of elderly folks who need extra time to get out and to just play games - I just can't believe it,' Uhlfelder said, calling DeSantis' defense 'Trumpian.'

'He was telling CNN, "What should I do? Drag people out of their house?" No! And to try and misdirect it to the media where they were, I mean, it's just irresponsible.'

DeSantis' predecessor in Tallahassee, GOP Senator Rick Scott, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that more information was needed on Lee County's hurricane planning.

When asked if Lee County's delayed evacuation order was a mistake, Scott replied: 'I think the way you have to look at it is, every loss of life, you have to say to yourself, what could you do differently next time so it never happens again?'

'I want to know, because an issue I had as governor is trying to say, what did I learn to try to make sure that we don't lose a life?' he continued.

'And so I think that everybody in every one of these emergency operations centers has to say to themselves... OK, so, what do we do to make sure we don't lose a life?'

Comments / 325

AP_000650.757b2756c6d84dedb83b054e827c6a41.1439
3d ago

DeSantis is right . Watching the weather the cone wasn’t headed that way….. then all of a sudden it turned. Same as with tornadoes. How do you know what they will do and when will they turn? We have lost a lot of experienced storm chasers because there is a point that a storm of any kind can change just by a different set of winds. People can only do as much as the weather can see and then it can be wrong. Quit pointing fingers at people and focus on the tragedy and help the people need.

Reply(24)
110
Suzanne Jeffries
3d ago

This is ridiculous!! Stop all the hate and finger pointing. As Americans we should be coming together and focusing on helping our fellow Americans through this very difficult situation 🇺🇲 🙏

Reply(14)
68
Toni
3d ago

It’s doesn’t matter what the cone says. Hurricanes are going where they want. Nobody has control over it. You can try and guess But it’s up to use to prepare.

Reply
53
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Hurricanes#Politics Local#Hurricane Ian#Republican#The Sunshine State#Floridians
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.5.2022 — Hurricane Recovery Update —False Media Narrative of DeSantis is Debunked— Florida Disaster Fund Reaches $35 Million — More...

The State of Florida is making great strides in helping Floridians recover from the devastation Hurricane Ian left in its wake. FDOT has already made tremendous progress on the temporary bridge to Pine Island,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Now, I’ve asked them to work with Lee County to immediately begin work to provide temporary access and begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
MSNBC

Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says

The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Aides Beef With Relief Workers Who Claim He Halted Operations for Photo Op

Representatives for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have vigorously denied claims that the he made relief workers pause their rescue operations for several hours on Sunday afternoon so he could have a photo op in Arcadia, despite TV interviews with those present saying otherwise. The infuriated workers told ABC Action News that they’d been leading relief mission for days since Hurricane Ian made landfall last week but a state trooper made them stop because DeSantis was en route. The trooper allegedly told the workers that his “hands were tied.” The incident has since spurred a dispute between DeSantis and Florida Democrats over what really happened. Karla Hernández, the running mate for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, accused DeSantis of calling good Samaritans liars. Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis’ campaign, called the whole story “disinformation,” pointing to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that said operations “stayed rolling the entire time.”Truly incredible. Watch for yourself, good samaritans who were voluntarily delivering hurricane relief supplies were forced to pause operations for a @RonDeSantisFL photo-op. Now his team is calling them liars. #FLPolitics #FLGov https://t.co/ctwhbU0bjw pic.twitter.com/hXDsjARUGV— Sam Newton (@SamNewton) October 3, 2022 Read it at ABC Action News
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

639K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy