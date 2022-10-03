ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC South standings after Week 4: Saints are down, but far from out

By John Sigler
 3 days ago
Don’t write them off just yet. Sure, things haven’t gone according to plan for the New Orleans Saints — their 2022 season is a miracle away from a winless start, and they’re lucky to be just 1-3 right now. But it’s a long season, and the NFC South is either very competitive (if you want to be polite) or mediocre top-to-bottom (if you’re keeping it real). The Saints are separated by just 1.5 games from the first seed in the division and the playoff ticket that comes with it. Let’s explore each team’s current situation:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

  • Last game: 41-31 loss to Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)
  • Next game: vs. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
  • Quarterback: Tom Brady went 39-of-52 for 385 passing yards and 3 touchdown passes with a sack (lost 12 yards) and a fumble (lost) in Week 4
  • Points differential:
  • Turnovers differential:
  • Penalties against: 24 fouls for 206 yards

Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

  • Last game: 23-20 win over Cleveland Browns (2-2)
  • Next game: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)
  • Quarterback: Marcus Mariota went 7-of-19 for 139 passing yards with an interception, a sack (lost 8 yards), and a fumble (recovered) while running 5 times for 3 rushing yards in Week 4
  • Points differential:
  • Turnovers differential: -1
  • Penalties against: 16 fouls for 114 yards

Carolina Panthers (1-3)

  • Last game: 26-16 loss to Arizona Cardinals (2-2)
  • Next game: vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-2)
  • Quarterback: Baker Mayfield went 22-of-36 for 197 passing yards with a touchdown pass, two interceptions, two sacks (lost 17 yards), and a fumble (lost) while running 2 times for 0 rushing yards in Week 4
  • Points differential: -7
  • Turnovers differential: -2
  • Penalties against: 23 fouls for 250 yards

New Orleans Saints (1-3)

  • Last game: 28-25 loss to Minnesota Vikings (3-1)
  • Next game: vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)
  • Quarterback: Andy Dalton went 20-of-28 for 236 passing yards with a touchdown pass, two sacks (lost 9 yards), and a fumble (lost) while running once for 3 rushing yards in Week 4
  • Points differential: -20
  • Turnovers differential: -7
  • Penalties against: 34 fouls for 319 yards

