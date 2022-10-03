Read full article on original website
With Treasurer John Schroder making aggressive moves in the governor’s race, state Rep. Scott McKnight of Baton Rouge is creating his own foundation from which to run for treasurer next year. So far, it has been a quiet affair and McKnight is the only announced candidate of note. Over the next few weeks, McKnight has several fundraising events in major metro areas scheduled with serious donors from Louisiana’s business community attached, according to a campaign spokesperson, including stops in New Orleans (with co-host Boysie Bollinger), Shreveport (Mike Busada), Northshore (Scott Ballard), Ruston (Scott Hill) and Monroe (Bill Boles). Locally, McKnight has a fundraiser at Juban’s on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. that will be co-hosted by Erin and Russell Mosely, Lexie and Mike Polito and Alli and Dave Roberts, among others.
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Divesting: Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said Wednesday he is divesting all state treasury funds from BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, accusing the company of violating state law with respect to its fiduciary duty. In a news release, Schroder said his action is in response to recent reports that BlackRock has urged companies to embrace environmental, social and governance investment strategies. Schroder believes such strategies would harm Louisiana’s fossil fuel industries and violate state law. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
Louisiana taxpayers have until tomorrow, Oct. 6, to claim the remaining $9.5 million in funds.
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
For citizens concerned about rising utility bills, residents had a chance to voice their opinions at the second of two forums hosted by the Alliance of Affordable Energy. Council President Davidson: 4 APD officers demoted following reinstatement of Kenny Rachal. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Alexandria City Council is...
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in a big way and you could score a $100 gift card. McKernan wants to show his thanks and appreciation for Louisiana residents' support during their 30 years of service in our communities. Gordon recognizes that his success is largely...
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
Baton Rouge – District 3 Congressman Clay Higgins introduces a bill to protect the availability of property insurance for Louisiana homeowners. In the past two years, nearly a dozen insurance companies have either failed or left the state, leaving tens of thousands no choice but the state-run Louisiana Citizens coverage at a much higher cost. Higgins says his proposed legislation would affect all states; not just Louisiana…and do so by incenting insurers to stay put via tax breaks…
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that he will be running for governor on Wednesday. Landry made the official announcement on his social media pages with a campaign video. In the announcement, Landry said there is a lack of priorities in the state and promises...
Business Report does not make political endorsements. Important statewide and local elections are set for Nov. 8, with early voting beginning on Oct. 25. Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister has made his picks with some incumbents getting the nod and others getting the boot, in his latest opinion piece. In...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
Six Indicted in Louisiana in Connection with Firearms Violations and Drug Trafficking Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Marijuana. Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. revealed that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization located in East Baton Rouge Parish had resulted in a federal grand jury indictment, which led to the arrest of six people for drug trafficking and firearms violations.
