San Mateo, CA

KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police respond to Sunvalley Shopping Center

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police said their investigation at Sunvalley Shopping Center had concluded and that the mall has reopened for the evening. On Wednesday afternoon police said that officers were responding to the mall and had asked people to avoid the area. Police wrote on social media shortly after...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested for firing into a crowd in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 10, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said two shooters fired into a crowd of people, but nobody was hit. Police responded to 1959 Manhattan Avenue around 11:16 p.m. the night of the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police say man threw gun out of car window

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) – Police arrested a man they claim returned to where he threw a gun out of his window during a police pursuit to find his missing firearm, according to a Facebook post. The pursuit began when the man ran a stop sign, the post stated. “At one point during the pursuit, […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
news24-680.com

Sun Valley Mall Locked Down, Man Reportedly Carrying A Weapon

UPDATE: The suspect, who had appeared agitated and talking to himself during the incident, was taken into custody without incident at 4:40 p.m., dropping his bag. It is not currently known if he was armed. Shoppers were evacuated and heavily armed officers from Concord and Pleasant Hill cordoned off a...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

OPD found missing 10-year-old girl

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department was searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of Richmond on Sunday, but she has been reported found as of Wednesday morning. Fallon Robinson was last seen on the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. OPD reported she was wearing […]
RICHMOND, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland school shooters caught on camera in video released by OPD

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Video released by the Oakland Police Department on Monday shows two gunmen running into Rusdale Newcomer High School before committing a shooting that left six people injured. The shooting happened Sept. 28 at the King Estate campus, which houses several Oakland schools. The new video showed two armed subjects running towards […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose

Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD offering $200K in murder investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte. The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Police: Driver spits at cyclist, strikes victim in apparent hate crime

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto have launched a hate crime investigation after a cyclist said he was attacked by a driver in the city's downtown last week.Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Webster Street on reports of an injury hit-and-run collision involving the cyclist.According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was riding eastbound on University Avenue when he passed an uninvolved vehicle trying to park. Following the maneuver, a suspect in a pickup truck began to yell at the victim and the two began to argue. The driver then called...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Shooting in Hayward

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports that a...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Stanford professor arrested, charged with domestic violence

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News. The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his […]
STANFORD, CA

