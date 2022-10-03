ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Matt Ryan spoke to the media about his frequent fumbles so far this season. “Certainly have to do something different. I think you’ve just got to protect it better,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I go back to, I think I’ve been pretty good throughout my career. It’s been a very uncharacteristic four-game stretch. It’s something I’ve got to clean up and got to be better at.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

3 reasons to remain optimistic about the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins suffered a tough loss last Thursday, but there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the rest of the season. Emotions were running high for Miami Dolphins fans during and after the team’s loss to the Bengals last Thursday night, and rightfully so. Fans...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 5, 2022: Model loving Titans, Jaguars

The reach of Cowboys nation is likely to be on full display on Sunday when Dallas visits the Los Angeles Rams. Cowboys' training camp is held in Southern California, and what should be a split crowd has the Rams as 5.5-point home favorites in the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Dak Prescott will reportedly not return after thumb surgery, leaving Cooper Rush to try to cover one of the larger NFL spreads of the week.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Texans-Jaguars, pick

The Houston Texans (0-3-1) hope to continue their dominance of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) when the NFL teams play Sunday in Florida. The Texans lead the all-time series 27-13, winning the past eight games since 2018 against their AFC South Division rivals. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Reds set record-low attendance in Great American Ball Park history during 100-loss season

Whether it was the offseason teardown, the 3-22 start to the season or team president Phil Castellini scoffing at fan criticism before the home opener, it all contributed to the Cincinnati Reds’ record-low attendance in Great American Ball Park history. The Reds drew 1,387,947 fans across 79 home dates this season, averaging 17,569 fans per game. It was their lowest total attendance in a season since 1984 at Riverfront Stadium (1.276 million) and a drop of more...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy