ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
Center Michael Nwoko Commits to Miami
Miami adds a special player to its 2023 recruiting class in center Michael Nwoko.
Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists
Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
North Carolina 'Secret Scrimmage' opponent announced
The UNC basketball program is hosting their first secret scrimmage since the 2019 season.
UNC Basketball: Ian Jackson moves up official visit to Chapel Hill
There’s been a little change of plans regarding five-star guard Ian Jackson’s upcoming official visit to the UNC basketball program. Originally, five-star guard Ian Jackson was set to visit the UNC basketball program on November 11. However, that plan has changed a little bit. The No. 2 overall...
Winston-Salem high school football player also races at Bowman Gray
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the middle of the high school football season and the end of the stock-car racing season. For Chase Roberton, a senior at Oak Grove High School in Davidson County, it couldn’t be any better. While he plays linebacker on the football team, he drives a racecar around the football field […]
ELON University
Tai Verdes to headline Elon University’s fall concert on Nov. 2
Elon University’s Student Union Board announces Tai Verdes to headline Elon University’s fall concert Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. in the Schar Center. The breakout star rose to fame during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when he went viral on TikTok. Verdes’ viral hits include “A-O-K,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart, and “Stuck in the Middle.” In 2022, Verdes released singles “LAst dAy oN EaRTh,” and “sheluvme.”
dukebasketballreport.com
Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage
The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
ELON University
North Carolina Campus Engagement moves in bold new direction
The start of this academic year came with a bold new direction for North Carolina Campus Compact, which during the summer relaunched as an independent organization with a new name: North Carolina Campus Engagement. Hosted at Elon University, North Carolina Campus Engagement has deep roots on campus, stretching back to...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
A popular Wilmington brewery is adding a Downtown Raleigh taproom
Downtown Raleigh is adding one of North Carolina’s best known breweries for hazy IPAs.
It’s National Taco Day! Where are the best places to get tacos in the Triad?
(WGHP) — Happy National Taco Day! Yelp released a list of its 100 best taco spots in the country in order to celebrate all things taco on a great Taco Tuesday! If you’ve got tortillas and meat on the mind, you probably don’t want to fly all the way out to California or Texas, where […]
ELON University
Families, students gather for exhilarating Family Weekend 2022
Elon students reconnected with their parents, grandparents, siblings and relatives of all kinds for an exciting Family Weekend 2022 while weathering the remnants of Hurricane Ian as the storm made its way through the area. Thousands gathered on Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Phoenix Fan Fest for a variety of...
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
