Elon, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists

Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
DURHAM, NC
ELON University

Tai Verdes to headline Elon University’s fall concert on Nov. 2

Elon University’s Student Union Board announces Tai Verdes to headline Elon University’s fall concert Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. in the Schar Center. The breakout star rose to fame during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when he went viral on TikTok. Verdes’ viral hits include “A-O-K,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart, and “Stuck in the Middle.” In 2022, Verdes released singles “LAst dAy oN EaRTh,” and “sheluvme.”
ELON, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage

The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ELON University

North Carolina Campus Engagement moves in bold new direction

The start of this academic year came with a bold new direction for North Carolina Campus Compact, which during the summer relaunched as an independent organization with a new name: North Carolina Campus Engagement. Hosted at Elon University, North Carolina Campus Engagement has deep roots on campus, stretching back to...
ELON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
ELON University

Families, students gather for exhilarating Family Weekend 2022

Elon students reconnected with their parents, grandparents, siblings and relatives of all kinds for an exciting Family Weekend 2022 while weathering the remnants of Hurricane Ian as the storm made its way through the area. Thousands gathered on Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Phoenix Fan Fest for a variety of...
ELON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
RALEIGH, NC

