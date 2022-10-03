Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Thames Valley Police investigate Aylesbury rape after woman found in 'distressed state'
A woman has been raped in Aylesbury - sparking a police investigation. Officers with Thames Valley Police say they are treating it as an "isolated incident". Between 1.15am and 1.30am on Sunday morning (October 2), the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was found by members of the public in a distressed state. An ambulance was flagged down in the area of the triple roundabouts of Buckingham Street, Bicester Road and Oxford Road.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police launch CCTV appeal after man assaulted in High Wycombe
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was assaulted in High Wycombe last month. Thames Valley Police say the incident occurred on Friday, September 23. They have now released images of two men that officers would like to speak to in connection with their investigation. At around 3.20am, the victim, a man in his forties, was involved in an altercation with two men outside Metro Bank in Eden Walk.
buckinghamshirelive.com
E-fit of man released after Milton Keynes woman victim of knifepoint robbery
Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to after a knifepoint robbery in Milton Keynes left a woman "very shaken". Between 7.45am and 8am on September 13, a woman was approached by a man on a pathway at the bottom of Marron Lane, Wolverton, near the recreation ground.
