Thames Valley Police investigate Aylesbury rape after woman found in 'distressed state'

A woman has been raped in Aylesbury - sparking a police investigation. Officers with Thames Valley Police say they are treating it as an "isolated incident". Between 1.15am and 1.30am on Sunday morning (October 2), the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was found by members of the public in a distressed state. An ambulance was flagged down in the area of the triple roundabouts of Buckingham Street, Bicester Road and Oxford Road.
Police launch CCTV appeal after man assaulted in High Wycombe

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was assaulted in High Wycombe last month. Thames Valley Police say the incident occurred on Friday, September 23. They have now released images of two men that officers would like to speak to in connection with their investigation. At around 3.20am, the victim, a man in his forties, was involved in an altercation with two men outside Metro Bank in Eden Walk.
