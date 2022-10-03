Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was assaulted in High Wycombe last month. Thames Valley Police say the incident occurred on Friday, September 23. They have now released images of two men that officers would like to speak to in connection with their investigation. At around 3.20am, the victim, a man in his forties, was involved in an altercation with two men outside Metro Bank in Eden Walk.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO