Even though we're far from prohibition times, where people worked to hide their alcohol consumption, speakeasies today provide a unique and fun atmosphere worth exploring. According to history.com, "Although the exact origins of the term are unknown, it might have arisen because prospective patrons had to whisper—or “speak easy”—through a small opening in a door to enter the illegal establishments, providing the name of the person who had sent them."

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO