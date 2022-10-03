Des Moines-based LCS Corp., the nation’s third-largest senior living provider, announced that Chris Bird, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the company, has been promoted to president in addition to his current role. “This is a well-deserved promotion for one of the industry’s most respected leaders,” said Joel Nelson, CEO of LCS. “Chris has dedicated his career to senior living and proven his ability to lead the LCS Family of Companies forward.” Bird has more than 25 years of experience in the senior living industry. He joined LCS in 2018 to lead the company’s rental division. In 2020, he was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer to oversee the company’s Life Care Services, CPS, asset management and onboarding operations. He is a member of the LCS board of directors and has served as a member of the audit committee. Bird’s promotion has also created a new leadership opportunity at LCS. The company is actively recruiting to fill a new EVP Operations/Senior Living Management position to oversee each of its Senior Living Management portfolios and Health Services.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO