Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Des Moines Business Record
LCS promotes Bird to president and chief operating officer
Des Moines-based LCS Corp., the nation’s third-largest senior living provider, announced that Chris Bird, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the company, has been promoted to president in addition to his current role. “This is a well-deserved promotion for one of the industry’s most respected leaders,” said Joel Nelson, CEO of LCS. “Chris has dedicated his career to senior living and proven his ability to lead the LCS Family of Companies forward.” Bird has more than 25 years of experience in the senior living industry. He joined LCS in 2018 to lead the company’s rental division. In 2020, he was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer to oversee the company’s Life Care Services, CPS, asset management and onboarding operations. He is a member of the LCS board of directors and has served as a member of the audit committee. Bird’s promotion has also created a new leadership opportunity at LCS. The company is actively recruiting to fill a new EVP Operations/Senior Living Management position to oversee each of its Senior Living Management portfolios and Health Services.
Des Moines Business Record
SBA backs 15 Central Iowa loans for $8.4 million in September
The U.S. Small Business Administration backed 15 loans to Central Iowa businesses totaling $8,374,100 in September. The loans will help those small businesses create 66 new jobs and retain 115 local jobs, according to data released by the SBA and compiled for Central Iowa companies by the Business Record. The...
Des Moines Business Record
Iowa architecture firms honored at awards ceremony
Iowa architecture firms were recognized at the recent American Institute of Architects, Iowa Chapter's (AIA Iowa) Annual Awards held in Des Moines. The awards recognize excellence in design by members of AIA Iowa and emphasize architecture and its importance across Iowa and beyond. The award winners include:. AIA IOWA EXCELLENCE...
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
KCCI.com
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
Des Moines Business Record
Hy-Vee plans to build micro-fulfillment center in West Des Moines
Hy-Vee Inc. plans on building a micro-fulfillment center on the east side of its existing grocery store at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. The 34,300-square-foot center will include two truck loading docks and five lane aisles for pickup of online orders. The West Des Moines City Council this week approved a major modification to the site plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Des Moines Business Record
The Elbert Files: CyTown?
The $200 million “CyTown” entertainment district Iowa State University athletic director Jamie Pollard wants to build between the school’s football stadium and basketball arena is a gobsmacking concept saddled with questions. Pollard said CyTown will be “similar in concept” to Kansas City’s Power & Light District and...
Des Moines Business Record
6 ideas to make Des Moines' downtown area more vibrant, economically viable
The renderings, beginning at the top left, show a re-envisioned Ninth Street heading south into downtown; addition of green spaces around downtown's core; reimagined skywalks that include public art; and reinvestment in neighborhoods that surround downtown. Architectural rendering by RDG Planning & Design. Reimaging Des Moines’ downtown skywalk system, creating...
cbs2iowa.com
Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location
Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)Betty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ankeny Named Best Small City In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Several of Des Moines’s suburbs are among the top small cities in the U.S. WalletHub recently ranked all the small cities in the country with a population between 25-thousand and 100-thousand people. Ankeny is in the 96th percentile, Urbandale is in the 90th, and West Des Moines in the 83rd. WalletHub says Ankeny also ranks in the top 100 for affordability and economic health. WalletHub says the best small city in the country is Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
KCCI.com
Get the Facts: Cindy Axne campaign ad accuses Zach Nunn of spying on fellow classmates in student government with baby monitor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another political ad in the race for Iowa's third congressional district is hitting the airwaves. Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne is claiming her opponent, Republican Zach Nunn used a baby monitor to get ahead in collegiate politics. "I used this to make sure my boys were...
KCCI.com
Owners of vacant properties in Des Moines could be fined if buildings are not maintained
DES MOINES, Iowa — Property owners in Des Moines could soon be fined if their vacant building is not maintained. Des Moines City Council members will vote tonight on whether to approve an ordinance that would require people to register their vacant properties. They also need a designated person...
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council strikes down resolution to protect abortion access
DES MOINES, Iowa — There was a resounding "no" vote to make Des Moines a sanctuary city for abortion. Des Moines City Councilman Josh Mandelbaum put the abortion resolution on the council agenda, hoping to protect women's rights. But even pro-choice council members say it's not something the city...
KCCI.com
Cold returns to Iowa: Why frost happens even when temps don't reach freezing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chilly temperatures are headed back into Iowa soon, which means the likelihood of frost as well. What exactly is frost, though? And why do meteorologists forecast it even when temperatures will be warmer than 32 degrees?. Frost formation. Simply put, frost is frozen dew. Both...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines makes proposal to extend Ashworth
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new proposal would expand Ashworth Road in West Des Moines in order to widen lanes and add bike path. The path would run along a stretch of Ashworth from 1st Street to 50th Street, but it will cost part of many West Des Moines residents' front yards.
kniakrls.com
Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case
Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
Comments / 1