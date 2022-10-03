Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo 4 Predictions Including Nick Kyrgios vs Kamil Majchrzak
It should be an entertaining day of tennis at the ATP Tokyo Open with six second-round matches on the slate in Japan’s capital. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, including Frances Tiafoe vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles, but who will secure their spot in the quarterfinals?
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Astana Quarterfinal Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov
Head-to-head: 1-1 Mannarino—invariably described as “the tricky Frenchman”—is good for an upset every now and then, but he has a very low win percentage against the top 10. He had a fortunate draw here in Astana that gave him two former top players who have not yet been able to return fully from injuries, though David Goffin had just knocked off Carlos Alcaraz. Rublev had a similar warmup in the first two rounds, being given two qualifiers, but hasn’t played otherwise since the US Open. The H2H is split, and both matches were played on hard court in Moscow, with Mannarino upsetting the Russian on home turf just last year. I think Rublev will take it, but Mannarino can’t be overlooked.
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Monastir Day 3 Predictions Including Alize Cornet vs Harriet Dart
The legendary ITF location of Monastir has successfully completed its first full round of main tour tennis on the WTA Tour. Home star Ons Jabeur got through the opening round as did six of the other seven seeds. It should be another entertaining day at the WTA Monastir Open on day three and, as always, we here at LWOT are previewing and predicting every match, but who will come out on top?
lastwordonsports.com
Denis Shapovalov Enjoying His Asian Swing
Denis Shapovalov is having a very successful Asian swing so far. The Canadian, seeded seventh in Tokyo, is hoping to make back-to-back finals. Having made another early exit at the US Open where he lost in the third round, Shapovalov looking to find some form, and perhaps win his first ATP title since 2019. He started in Seoul, where he took on Jaume Munar in the last 16 after a first-round by, breaking the Spaniard late in the first set before winning the second more comfortably to move into the next round.
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo Day 4 Predictions Including Frances Tiafoe vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
The ATP Tokyo Open will see the remaining second-round match-ups played out tomorrow, though without the top seed Casper Ruud who was eliminated in the opening round. As always, we here at LWOT are offering our preview and prediction for every match including Nick Kyrgios vs Kamil Majchrzak. But who will come out on top?
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Ostrava Day 4 Predictions Including Belinda Bencic vs Barbora Krejcikova
The 500-level WTA Ostrava Open has gotten off to an exciting start with some of the best players in the world gathered in Ostrava, Czechia to compete for this title. Day four on these indoor hard courts will wrap up the round of 16 with five quarterfinalist spots still on the line. We here at LWOT are offering our predictions for every match happenings around the grounds in Ostrava, but who will advance?
lastwordonsports.com
WATCH: Miomir Kecmanovic Saves Match Point with Between-the-Legs Shot
The Tokyo second round match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Daniel Evans was one of the nail-biting matches of the year and it featured what is surely one of the best match point saves we’ve ever seen in this sport. Evans had his sixth match point, on serve, and he had the point pretty much won, but Kecmanovic turned it around with an incredible tweener and ended up winning the point as Evans’s volley went long. What’s more, he went on to break Evans and then win the match after saving those six match points.
Comments / 0