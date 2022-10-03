Read full article on original website
Win A Family Four Pack Of McNeese Football Tickets Tomorrow
We're heading out to Barbe tomorrow for the 92.9 The Lake Game of the Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel and Wilson Attorneys At Law. If you can't make it to the Poke's game this Saturday you can listen to all the action of pregame, regulation, and postgame on our free mobile app, on our website, and over your radio on 92.9 FM.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 7-9
Finally, the weekend is here and that means no more going to work and time for some fun. We all know it has been a long week and we are ready to just get out there and blow off some steam. Are you looking for something to do this weekend?...
fox8live.com
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three McNeese State University football players have been kicked off the team after being arrested for burglary. Johnquai Lewis, Ke’shon Murray and Jaylen Jackson were all defensive backs for the Cowboys. Matthew Bonnette, McNeese sports information director, confirmed the three were removed from the...
Delta Downs Begins Its 2022-23 Thoroughbred Season In Vinton
It's that time of the year for live horse racing in Southwest Louisiana. Delta Downs Racetrack in Vinton, Louisiana has just kicked off its 2022-2023 Thoroughbred Season. The season got underway last night and will run through February 25, 2023. That's 84 total days of the heart-pounding live Thoroughbred racing action right here in our own backyard.
Lake Charles American Press
Three McNeese football players allegedly involved in robbery kicked off team
Three McNeese State football players were kicked off the team Tuesday for their part in an alleged robbery, the American Press has learned. All three are defensive backs, including starter Ke’Shon Murray. The other two are reserves, Jaylen Jackson and Johnquai Lewis. While first-year Cowboys head coach Gary Goff...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022
This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
Old Lake Charles High School’s Unique “Fight” Song Plaque
Ah yes, the good ole school fight song. Lake Charles High School had one, like most. I was unaware that Lake Charles High School had such a colorful one, but the more I kept reading it, the more it seemed vaguely familiar. Here is the plaque with the song donated by the class of 1973.
vermiliontoday.com
Mowata, the other story
Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it....
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
westcentralsbest.com
Fort Polk Announces Extended Road Closure
Fort Polk, La - JRTC & Fort Polk announce the closure of New Jersey Avenue. The sanitary sewer main line has exceeded its useful life, requiring replacement. Road closure, to accommodate the replacement, is scheduled to commence October 11, 2022 for a duration of five months. The closure will not impede access to any facility, only impeding thru traffic of New Jersey Ave. Signage will be placed at the entrances of New Jersey from George and Texas avenues, advising of the closure and detour routes. Expected date of completion will be March 11, 2023.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”
In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
KPLC TV
Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects. Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have...
New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring
The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
Blue Man Group Heading To Orange, Texas For One Show Only
Have you ever wanted to see the Blue Man Group? Can't afford to make a trip to Las Vegas to see them? You are in luck because the Blue Man Group is heading To Orange, Texas for one show only at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, texas. The popular show...
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
