Fort Polk, La - JRTC & Fort Polk announce the closure of New Jersey Avenue. The sanitary sewer main line has exceeded its useful life, requiring replacement. Road closure, to accommodate the replacement, is scheduled to commence October 11, 2022 for a duration of five months. The closure will not impede access to any facility, only impeding thru traffic of New Jersey Ave. Signage will be placed at the entrances of New Jersey from George and Texas avenues, advising of the closure and detour routes. Expected date of completion will be March 11, 2023.

FORT POLK, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO