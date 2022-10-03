Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Loveland family battling many obstacles inside the hospital
CINCINNATI — A Loveland family is battling many obstacles inside the hospital as a mother and son fight for their lives. Now, a father is trying to care for his child and wife at the same time. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli was born with a rare genetic disorder called DiGeorge...
dayton247now.com
8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
18-year-old found found fatally shot at Butler County hotel, death ruled homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Butler County hotel, our news partners at WCPO reported. Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, WCPO reported. When they arrived,...
Fox 19
VIDEO: Wild turkey flies into girl’s playroom at Miami Township home
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami Township Police say they found something “unbelievably wild” Monday evening when they were dispatched to a resident’s home. The woman called 911 to say a turkey had flown through a “huge” basement window and entered her daughter’s playroom.
WLWT 5
911 call released after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack 6-year-old
LEBANON, Ohio — The city of Lebanon police is investigating after two pitbull mixes mauled a 6-year-old after the owner owned them to attack. The child was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to her face and body, and she had two emergency surgeries and dozens of stitches.
1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield Township crash
Springfield police said 67-year-old Luther Jordan of Westwood was killed in a crash on W. North Bend Road Sunday afternoon.
linknky.com
19-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries in crash on I-75
A 19-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 75 involving a semi-tractor trailer. Dry Ridge resident Corbin Adams, 21, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Subaru WRX on I-75 in the left lane. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that Adams stopped the vehicle in the left travel lane over a hillcrest. At the same time, a semi hauling two trailers was traveling northbound on I-75 in the same lane.
Woman claims she was assaulted by teens while working concession stand at Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — A woman claims she was assaulted by a group of teenagers at Welcome Stadium on Friday. Danielle Cummings told News Center 7 she was working the concession stand with her son during a game when the stands started being cleared due to “numerous fights.”. “It was...
WLWT 5
Reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police and EMS are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
2 children flown, 1 other driven to hospital after crash on SR 734 in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN — UPDATE: October 4 @ 8:30 a.m. Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a crash is Jamestown Monday. Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene of a reported vehicle crash with entrapment in the 6900 block of state Route 734. The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m. as a vehicle that hit a tree.
Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
WLWT 5
Police close section of Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck due to a crash
GROESBECK, Ohio — A crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck has caused the southbound lanes to be closed, Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that there was a crash in the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Joseph Road. Air bags were deployed, but there was no...
Wendy’s employee said nurse spit on her
An employee working the Wendy's drive-thru on Belmont Avenue said a customer spit on her.
‘That wouldn’t be safe;’ Residents ponder future of litter pickup program following deadly crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:24 p.m.: A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project died Monday after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County. The area of the crash where Tim Tufano, 52, was hit and killed and three other inmates...
UPDATE: 4 seriously injured in crash on I-70; OSP Springfield Post to investigate
CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that shut down eastbound I-70 on Sunday morning at 3:27 a.m. according to the OSP spokesperson. Springfield resident, Melecio Herrera-Guzman, age 40, was operating a 2008 Chrysler, heading westbound on I-70 in the eastbound...
Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
WLWT 5
Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
Fox 19
Suspects in gunpoint robbery at NKY Kroger plead guilty: VIDEO
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moment a man was robbed at gunpoint near the Covington Kroger. The two suspects accused in the crime, Myjon Hubbard and James Hudson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery charges. It happened back in January at the Kroger on 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injury on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
