Hamilton Township, OH

WLWT 5

Loveland family battling many obstacles inside the hospital

CINCINNATI — A Loveland family is battling many obstacles inside the hospital as a mother and son fight for their lives. Now, a father is trying to care for his child and wife at the same time. Ten-month-old Luca Discepoli was born with a rare genetic disorder called DiGeorge...
LOVELAND, OH
dayton247now.com

8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus

UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

19-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries in crash on I-75

A 19-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 75 involving a semi-tractor trailer. Dry Ridge resident Corbin Adams, 21, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Subaru WRX on I-75 in the left lane. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports that Adams stopped the vehicle in the left travel lane over a hillcrest. At the same time, a semi hauling two trailers was traveling northbound on I-75 in the same lane.
DRY RIDGE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police and EMS are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Crews responds to a barn fire in Miami County

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Several fire crews responded to a barn fire in Miami County early Thursday morning, according to initial scanner traffic. Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Walnut Grove-Clark County Road around 12:14 a.m. Miami County Sheriff’s dispatch confirmed crews were called to extinguish the fire...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police close section of Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck due to a crash

GROESBECK, Ohio — A crash on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck has caused the southbound lanes to be closed, Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that there was a crash in the intersection of Colerain Ave. and Joseph Road. Air bags were deployed, but there was no...
GROESBECK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out in a mobile home Wednesday in Ansonia. Darke County dispatch confirmed crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Covington Street. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch confirmed...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Local family uses boat to flee Fort Myers home at height of hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has displaced tens of thousands, including many who grew up in Cincinnati, but now live in Fort Myers. “Everything I own is in that SUV,” said Krista Condon as she pointed out the few possessions her family has left. “My daughter, my youngest, has cerebral palsy. So, she has her pillow and her blanket. Thank God I remember that.”
FORT MYERS, FL
Fox 19

Suspects in gunpoint robbery at NKY Kroger plead guilty: VIDEO

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moment a man was robbed at gunpoint near the Covington Kroger. The two suspects accused in the crime, Myjon Hubbard and James Hudson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery charges. It happened back in January at the Kroger on 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH

