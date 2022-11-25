ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZa8f_0iKOKu7H00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYZN3_0iKOKu7H00
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Liu Jie/Xinhua/Getty Images

  • The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley.
  • The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens."
  • But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession is imminent, Morgan Stanley said.

It appears increasingly likely that the Federal Reserve will pivot away from its currently hawkish monetary policy as global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said in a Monday note.

Just like the Bank of England had to intervene last week by purchasing long-dated bonds to stem soaring gilt yields, the Fed will also likely have to intervene in a similar fashion, whether that means a pause in rate hikes or full-out quantitative easing.

"The first question to ask is, when does the US dollar become a US problem? Nobody knows, but more price action of the kind we've been experiencing will eventually get the Fed to back off," Wilson said.

But investors shouldn't put too much stock into a potential pivot by the Fed, he added. That's because an earnings recession is imminent, and potential stock market downside from a sizable earnings decline would likely outweigh the potential upside from a Fed pivot.

According to Wilson, the earnings decline will be driven by several macro risks that companies have been forced to navigate in recent months, including China's COVID lockdowns, a surging US dollar , higher interest rates, and weakness in Europe's economy.

"We suspect the uncertainty that these factors foster will lead to both guidance pulls and lowered guidance, both headwinds for forward earnings estimates," Wilson said. And the expected decline in earnings expectations could be big because so far, forward earnings estimates have fallen by just 1% since mid-June.

"It takes a long time for next twelve months EPS to fall for the S&P 500 because it's a very high quality, diversified index and companies are loathe to throw in the towel on the future quarters until they have to. It appears that more companies are reaching that point where they can't fight it anymore," he explained.

Wilson would like the S&P 500's forward EPS estimates to fall to $225 or below, combined with either a rising equity risk premium or falling ISM PMIs, before he gets confident that a sustainable low has been made in the stock market. The forward EPS estimate for the S&P 500 is currently at $237.

"Bottom line, in the absence of a Fed pivot, stocks are likely headed lower. Conversely, a Fed pivot, or the anticipation of one, can lead to a sharp rally especially because we are so oversold... Just keep in mind that the light at the end of the tunnel you might see if that happens is actually the freight train of the oncoming earnings recession that the Fed cannot stop at this point," Wilson concluded.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 558

Dems suck toe jam
10-04

We're already in a recession but the lefty media won't talk about it because it'll hurt their puppet and make him look bad. but guess what? He looks bad with anything he does. The shape this county is in pitiful

Reply(113)
280
Johnny Ripley
10-03

what about us poor people that live on a fixed income between $900 to $950 a month but yet we make too much money for anybody to give us any help

Reply(92)
195
ramnale
10-04

Paying over $80 for a dinner for 2 on most restaurants. Homes and autos that are double the price of what they should be. Grocery trips that cost you an arm and a leg. Inflation, recession? It’s our government that’s the real problem

Reply(32)
176
Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. See’s Candies Vs. Berkshire Hathaway. During his long career,...
Markets Insider

The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.

There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy