Kickoff time, broadcast information released for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Auburn will continue their SEC road trip as they travel to Oxford to face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels on October 15.

The matchup will come bright and early, as ESPN has picked up the game for its’ 11 a.m. CT.

Last season’s game was a match between two top-20 teams, with Auburn running away with a 31-20 win over the Rebels. Bo Nix combined to score three touchdowns, with two coming through the air. He completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards and rushed for an additional 30 yards. Tank Bigsby carried the football 23 times for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn currently holds a six-game winning streak over the Rebels, with Ole Miss’ last win over the Tigers coming in 2015. Auburn leads the all-time series, 35-11, and is 13-3 in games played in Oxford.

Here is a rundown of week seven’s SEC slate that was announced Monday by the league office:

Alabama at Tennessee

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: CBS

Arkansas at BYU

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: ABC or ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

LSU at Florida

Kickoff time: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network