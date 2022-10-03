ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time, broadcast information released for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Auburn will continue their SEC road trip as they travel to Oxford to face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels on October 15.

The matchup will come bright and early, as ESPN has picked up the game for its’ 11 a.m. CT.

Last season’s game was a match between two top-20 teams, with Auburn running away with a 31-20 win over the Rebels. Bo Nix combined to score three touchdowns, with two coming through the air. He completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards and rushed for an additional 30 yards. Tank Bigsby carried the football 23 times for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn currently holds a six-game winning streak over the Rebels, with Ole Miss’ last win over the Tigers coming in 2015. Auburn leads the all-time series, 35-11, and is 13-3 in games played in Oxford.

Here is a rundown of week seven’s SEC slate that was announced Monday by the league office:

Alabama at Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXHlA_0iKOHjcJ00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: CBS

Arkansas at BYU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRYAh_0iKOHjcJ00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: ABC or ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UtPE_0iKOHjcJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

LSU at Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJho2_0iKOHjcJ00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duwkN_0iKOHjcJ00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
