Belmont University assistant professor Mary Ellen Pethel has written a variety of books throughout her 12-year career as an academic and author. Pethel spoke with the Post about her most recent book, “Title IX, Pat Summitt, And Tennessee's Trailblazers: Fifty Years, Fifty Stories,” which is being featured in the 34th annual Southern Festival of Books on Oct. 14-16 at War Memorial Plaza and the downtown Nashville Public Library. The festival is returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO