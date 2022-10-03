Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby admitted he was nervous watching longtime teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang get so close to the open market this past summer. "I was sweatin'," Crosby told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "You know how it works. The longer it goes, the closer it gets to free agency, the greater the chances are you might want to test it. You're trying to balance being optimistic with being realistic about the fact it was possible (they'd leave)."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO