Flooded OCPS elementary school will move temporarily to high school campus

By Leslie Postal, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
An OCPS Facilities employee locks the gates to Riverdale Elementary in east Orange County, on Monday, October 3, 2022. An east Orange County elementary school flooded during Ian and suffered “major” damage, leaving it unable to open. Riverdale Elementary’s students will start classes Thursday at East River High School. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Flood waters from Tropical Storm Ian surrounded and then infiltrated an east Orange County elementary school, soaking the campus with a foot of water and leaving it unable to reopen immediately.

Students from the flooded Riverdale Elementary School will start classes Thursday — two days later than the rest of Orange County Public Schools — in a makeshift home set up inside East River High School.

“We recognize this is not an ideal situation but it is our only feasible option to keep educational continuity and get our students back in school as soon as possible,” Principal Bill Charlton wrote on the school’s Facebook page.

After losing four days of classes because of the storm, all other OCPS schools are to reopen Tuesday.

But Riverdale, located off Rouse Road, has soggy carpets, tiles and dry wall and is not yet ready for students. Workers are drying out the campus and assessing damage to furniture, books and other items, said Lauren Roth, an OCPS spokesperson.

Stephanie LaMothe, whose two boys attend the school, said she understood Riverdale was temporarily unusable. But she was nervous about having her sons switch from their in-the-neighborhood school to one miles away down State Road 50.

LaMothe said also she worried how the district would operate two schools on one campus, about “nightmare” traffic and about how her sons, in third and fifth grade, would adjust.

“I just don’t want them to fall behind,” she said.

Wednesday, OCPS will host an open house for Riverdale parents at East River so administrators can answer questions about “academic instruction, supervision, transportation and food service,” the principal said on Facebook.

“We need to get to the open house and hopefully that will calm down some of our concerns,” LaMothe said.

She and other parents, she added, wondered if virtual classes might be better, but the principal on Facebook said those would not be an option.

East River, just off State Road 50, is about 11 miles away from Riverdale. The high school has about 2,000 students enrolled on a campus built for 3,000, district enrollment figures show.

OCPS will move some high school classes to other rooms in “an effort to maintain as much of a separation between the elementary and high school students,” said spokesperson Michael Ollendorff in an email.

The schools will operate on their current schedules, he said. East River’s schedule has classes beginning at 7:20 a.m., and Riverdale’s start at 8:45 a.m., according to school websites.

Riverdale, with an enrollment of about 600 students, opened in 1998 and the two-story campus underwent major renovations and updates in 2010.

Aerial photos taken Friday showed the campus and nearby homes surrounded by water, though photos taken Sunday revealed the water had receded.

OCPS, whose buildings are insured, does not yet have estimates on the cost of Riverdale repairs nor a timeline for when it can reopen, Roth said.

lpostal@orlandosentinel.com

