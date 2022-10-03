ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AP football rankings: Eastwood rejoins Division V top 10 after big win

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQno2_0iKOBkr800

Eastwood's thrilling 49-48 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Elmwood last Friday vaulted the Eagles into the top 10 of the latest Associated Press Ohio high school football Division V poll released on Monday.

Coach Craig Rutherford's Eagles (7-0) were elevated from their prior 17th rating up to the No. 9 spot, while Elmwood's Royals (6-1), who failed on a potential game-winning two-point conversion try with 1:37 remaining, dropped from its previous No. 8 ranking in D-V to 13th this week.

Liberty Center (7-0), which rolled to a 49-7 Northwest Ohio Athletic League win at Bryan, retained its No. 4 ranking in Division V.

Despite a 45-7 Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory over Clay, coach Greg Dempsey's Central Catholic Fighting Irish (6-1) slid one spot downward from No. 8 to No. 9 in the latest Division II poll.

The only other area team ranked in the top 10 is McComb (6-1), which jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 in Division VII. Coach Kris Alge's Panthers shared the No. 8 spot last week with Blanchard Valley Conference foe Arlington, but beat the Red Devils 27-20 last Friday.

Cincinnati Moeller (7-0) in Division I, Akron Hoban (7-0) in D-II, Hamilton Badin (7-0) in D-III, Cleveland Glenville (7-0) in D-IV, Coldwater (7-0) in D-V, Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) in D-VI, and Warren John F. Kennedy (6-1) in D-VII all won last weekend and each retained the No. 1 rankings in their respective divisions.

Here is a look at the complete poll for this week.

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Moeller, 7-0 record, 198 points (17 first-place votes)

2. West Chester Lakota West, 7-0, 172 (2)

3. Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, 164

4. Centerville, 6-1, 99 (1)

5. Springfield, 5-1, 79

6. Cleveland Heights, 7-0, 74 (1)

7. Cincinnati Princeton, 6-1, 71

8. Dublin Jerome, 6-1, 65

9. Medina, 6-1, 62

10. Gahanna Lincoln, 6-1, 52

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Cincinnati Elder 45. Fairfield 20. Springboro 17.

How The Blade voted: 1, Cincinnati Moeller; 2, West Chester Lakota West; 3, Lakewood St. Edward; 4, Cincinnati Princeton; 5, Perrysburg; 6, Cleveland Heights; 7, Centerville; 8, Springfield; 9, Dublin Jerome; 10, Gahanna Lincoln.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban, 7-0 record, 195 points (13 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods, 7-0, 167 (6)

3. Massillon Washington, 6-1, 131

4. Xenia, 7-0, 107 (1)

5. Medina Highland, 7-0, 93

6. Avon, 6-1, 78

7. Hudson, 7-0, 77

8. Kings Mills Kings, 6-1, 75

9. Central Catholic, 6-1, 60 (1)

10. Uniontown Lake, 6-1, 36

Others receiving 12 or more votes : Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Anthony Wayne 14.

How The Blade voted: 1, Central Catholic; 2, Akron Hoban; 3, Cincinnati Winton Woods; 4, Massillon Washington; 5, Medina Highland; 6, Xenia; 7, Hudson; 8, Anthony Wayne; 9, Kings Mills Kings; 10, Avon.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin, 7-0 record, 197 points (15 first-place votes)

2. Chardon, 6-1, 170 (4)

3. Canfield, 5-1, 119

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-1, 101

5. Mount Orab Western Brown, 6-1, 77

6. Youngstown Ursuline, 5-2, 71

7. Youngstown Chaney, 6-1, 67

8. Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-1, 64 (1)

9. Bellbrook, 6-1, 60 (1)

10. Tiffin Columbian, 6-1, 53 (1)

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.

How The Blade voted: 1, Hamilton Badin; 2, Chardon; 3, Canfield; 4, Bellbrook; 5, Tipp City Tippecanoe; 6, Tiffin Columbian; 7, Youngstown Ursuline; 8, Youngstown Chaney; 9, Mount Orab Western Brown; 10, Columbus Watterson.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville, 7-0 record, 199 points (15 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati Wyoming, 7-0, 180 (5)

3. Millersburg West Holmes, 7-0, 157 (1)

4. Steubenville, 7-0, 112

5. Sandusky Perkins, 6-1, 92

6. Van Wert, 6-1, 84

7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 7-0, 77

8. Beloit West Branch, 6-1, 66

9. Columbus East, 6-0, 38

10. Chillicothe Unioto, 6-1, 33

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Springfield Shawnee 14.

How The Blade voted: 1, Cleveland Glenville; 2, Cincinnati Wyoming; 3, Millersburg West Holmes; 4, Van Wert; 5, Columbus East; 6, Sandusky Perkins; 7, Beloit West Branch; 8, Steubenville; 9, Chillicothe Unioto; 10, Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater, 7-0 record, 180 points (9 first-place votes)

2. Ironton, 7-0, 165 (6)

3. Canfield S. Range, 7-0, 143 (4)

4. Liberty Center, 7-0, 135

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 7-0, 123 (1)

6. Sugarcreek Garaway, 7-0, 81

7. Milton-Union, 6-0, 64

8. Chillicothe Zane Trace, 7-0, 52

9. Eastwood, 7-0, 38

10. Springfield Northeastern, 7-0, 37

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Elmwood 23 . Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.

How The Blade voted: 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep; 2, Coldwater; 3, Liberty Center; 4, Eastwood; 5, Elmwood; 6, Ironton; 7, Canfield South Range; 8, Sugarcreek Garaway; 9, Milton-Union; 10, Archbold.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local, 7-0 record, 198 points (18 first-place votes)

2. Kirtland, 7-0, 170 (2)

3. Carey, 7-0, 151

4. Mogadore, 6-0, 116

5. Ashland Crestview, 7-0, 107

6. Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 80

7. Versailles, 5-2, 77

8. Columbia Station Columbia, 7-0, 62

9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 56

10. New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, 27

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.

How The Blade voted: 1, Maria Stein Marion Local; 2, Kirtland; 3, Carey; 4, Ashland Crestview; 5, Mogadore; 6, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights; 7, Beverly Fort Frye; 8, Columbia Station Columbia; 9, Versailles; 10, New Madison Tri-Village.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-1 record, 166 points (8 first-place votes)

2. Newark Catholic, 4-1, 123

3. New Bremen, 6-1, 112 (6)

4. Antwerp, 7-0, 106 (1)

5. McComb, 6-1, 85

6. Lowellville, 7-0, 84 (1)

7. Ansonia, 6-1, 75 (2)

8. Waynesfield-Goshen, 7-0, 74

9. Caldwell, 7-0, 43 (1)

10. Springfield Catholic Central, 6-1, 39 (1)

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.

How The Blade voted: 1, New Bremen; 2, McComb; 3. Antwerp; 4, Warren Kennedy; 5, Newark Catholic; 6, Lowellville; 7, Arlington; 8, Springfield Catholic Central; 9, Waynesfield-Goshen; 10, Caldwell.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Chardon, OH
City
Mccomb, OH
City
Springboro, OH
City
Mechanicsburg, OH
City
Coldwater, OH
City
Canfield, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Ansonia, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Wapakoneta, OH
City
Piqua, OH
City
Archbold, OH
City
Ironton, OH
City
Centerville, OH
City
Girard, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#West Branch#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Associated Press#Division V#Royals#Liberty Center#Ohio Athletic League#Central Catholic Fighting#Division Ii
cleveland19.com

There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio Republican group urges GOP, swing voters to reject J.D. Vance

With November’s election looming, a group of Republicans are hitting the campaign trail this week. But instead of stumping for the GOP, they’ll be encouraging voters to back the Democrat, Tim Ryan, in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate. They’re working with an organization called Welcome PAC which...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

2nd annual Johnny Appleseed Apple Fest set

MOUNT VERNON – The Johnny Appleseed Apple Fest returns to Downtown Mount Vernon. Sponsored by The Peoples Bank of Gambier, the event is set to take place Friday, Oct. 7, from 5-8 p.m. East Ohio Avenue between South Main and South Gay will be packed with vendors, food trucks, performances and more. Honoring one of Mount Vernon’s most famous pioneers, and everything apple, the fest is back for its second year downtown.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cleveland.com

GOP rule has hobbled Ohio, hurt Ohioans

As Ohioans vote this year, we should all be aware of the high costs of having had Republicans control the state for most of the past 30 years. Ohio’s median family income, according to the U.S. Census, is $58,116, while the national average is $64,994; Ohio families are more than $6,800 below the average.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving […] The post Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy