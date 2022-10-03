AP football rankings: Eastwood rejoins Division V top 10 after big win

Eastwood's thrilling 49-48 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Elmwood last Friday vaulted the Eagles into the top 10 of the latest Associated Press Ohio high school football Division V poll released on Monday.

Coach Craig Rutherford's Eagles (7-0) were elevated from their prior 17th rating up to the No. 9 spot, while Elmwood's Royals (6-1), who failed on a potential game-winning two-point conversion try with 1:37 remaining, dropped from its previous No. 8 ranking in D-V to 13th this week.

Liberty Center (7-0), which rolled to a 49-7 Northwest Ohio Athletic League win at Bryan, retained its No. 4 ranking in Division V.

Despite a 45-7 Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory over Clay, coach Greg Dempsey's Central Catholic Fighting Irish (6-1) slid one spot downward from No. 8 to No. 9 in the latest Division II poll.

The only other area team ranked in the top 10 is McComb (6-1), which jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 in Division VII. Coach Kris Alge's Panthers shared the No. 8 spot last week with Blanchard Valley Conference foe Arlington, but beat the Red Devils 27-20 last Friday.

Cincinnati Moeller (7-0) in Division I, Akron Hoban (7-0) in D-II, Hamilton Badin (7-0) in D-III, Cleveland Glenville (7-0) in D-IV, Coldwater (7-0) in D-V, Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) in D-VI, and Warren John F. Kennedy (6-1) in D-VII all won last weekend and each retained the No. 1 rankings in their respective divisions.

Here is a look at the complete poll for this week.

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Moeller, 7-0 record, 198 points (17 first-place votes)

2. West Chester Lakota West, 7-0, 172 (2)

3. Lakewood St. Edward, 6-1, 164

4. Centerville, 6-1, 99 (1)

5. Springfield, 5-1, 79

6. Cleveland Heights, 7-0, 74 (1)

7. Cincinnati Princeton, 6-1, 71

8. Dublin Jerome, 6-1, 65

9. Medina, 6-1, 62

10. Gahanna Lincoln, 6-1, 52

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Cincinnati Elder 45. Fairfield 20. Springboro 17.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Cincinnati Moeller; 2, West Chester Lakota West; 3, Lakewood St. Edward; 4, Cincinnati Princeton; 5, Perrysburg; 6, Cleveland Heights; 7, Centerville; 8, Springfield; 9, Dublin Jerome; 10, Gahanna Lincoln.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban, 7-0 record, 195 points (13 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods, 7-0, 167 (6)

3. Massillon Washington, 6-1, 131

4. Xenia, 7-0, 107 (1)

5. Medina Highland, 7-0, 93

6. Avon, 6-1, 78

7. Hudson, 7-0, 77

8. Kings Mills Kings, 6-1, 75

9. Central Catholic, 6-1, 60 (1)

10. Uniontown Lake, 6-1, 36

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes : Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Anthony Wayne 14.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Central Catholic; 2, Akron Hoban; 3, Cincinnati Winton Woods; 4, Massillon Washington; 5, Medina Highland; 6, Xenia; 7, Hudson; 8, Anthony Wayne; 9, Kings Mills Kings; 10, Avon.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin, 7-0 record, 197 points (15 first-place votes)

2. Chardon, 6-1, 170 (4)

3. Canfield, 5-1, 119

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-1, 101

5. Mount Orab Western Brown, 6-1, 77

6. Youngstown Ursuline, 5-2, 71

7. Youngstown Chaney, 6-1, 67

8. Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-1, 64 (1)

9. Bellbrook, 6-1, 60 (1)

10. Tiffin Columbian, 6-1, 53 (1)

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Hamilton Badin; 2, Chardon; 3, Canfield; 4, Bellbrook; 5, Tipp City Tippecanoe; 6, Tiffin Columbian; 7, Youngstown Ursuline; 8, Youngstown Chaney; 9, Mount Orab Western Brown; 10, Columbus Watterson.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville, 7-0 record, 199 points (15 first-place votes)

2. Cincinnati Wyoming, 7-0, 180 (5)

3. Millersburg West Holmes, 7-0, 157 (1)

4. Steubenville, 7-0, 112

5. Sandusky Perkins, 6-1, 92

6. Van Wert, 6-1, 84

7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 7-0, 77

8. Beloit West Branch, 6-1, 66

9. Columbus East, 6-0, 38

10. Chillicothe Unioto, 6-1, 33

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Springfield Shawnee 14.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Cleveland Glenville; 2, Cincinnati Wyoming; 3, Millersburg West Holmes; 4, Van Wert; 5, Columbus East; 6, Sandusky Perkins; 7, Beloit West Branch; 8, Steubenville; 9, Chillicothe Unioto; 10, Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater, 7-0 record, 180 points (9 first-place votes)

2. Ironton, 7-0, 165 (6)

3. Canfield S. Range, 7-0, 143 (4)

4. Liberty Center, 7-0, 135

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, 7-0, 123 (1)

6. Sugarcreek Garaway, 7-0, 81

7. Milton-Union, 6-0, 64

8. Chillicothe Zane Trace, 7-0, 52

9. Eastwood, 7-0, 38

10. Springfield Northeastern, 7-0, 37

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Elmwood 23 . Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep; 2, Coldwater; 3, Liberty Center; 4, Eastwood; 5, Elmwood; 6, Ironton; 7, Canfield South Range; 8, Sugarcreek Garaway; 9, Milton-Union; 10, Archbold.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local, 7-0 record, 198 points (18 first-place votes)

2. Kirtland, 7-0, 170 (2)

3. Carey, 7-0, 151

4. Mogadore, 6-0, 116

5. Ashland Crestview, 7-0, 107

6. Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 80

7. Versailles, 5-2, 77

8. Columbia Station Columbia, 7-0, 62

9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 56

10. New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, 27

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Maria Stein Marion Local; 2, Kirtland; 3, Carey; 4, Ashland Crestview; 5, Mogadore; 6, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights; 7, Beverly Fort Frye; 8, Columbia Station Columbia; 9, Versailles; 10, New Madison Tri-Village.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-1 record, 166 points (8 first-place votes)

2. Newark Catholic, 4-1, 123

3. New Bremen, 6-1, 112 (6)

4. Antwerp, 7-0, 106 (1)

5. McComb, 6-1, 85

6. Lowellville, 7-0, 84 (1)

7. Ansonia, 6-1, 75 (2)

8. Waynesfield-Goshen, 7-0, 74

9. Caldwell, 7-0, 43 (1)

10. Springfield Catholic Central, 6-1, 39 (1)

■ Others receiving 12 or more votes: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, New Bremen; 2, McComb; 3. Antwerp; 4, Warren Kennedy; 5, Newark Catholic; 6, Lowellville; 7, Arlington; 8, Springfield Catholic Central; 9, Waynesfield-Goshen; 10, Caldwell.