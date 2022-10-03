Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Welch receives National Retail Federation award
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association presented Representative Peter Welch with a Hero of Main Street award October 5 at Bailey Road in Montpelier. The Hero of Main Street award was created by the National Retail Federation in 2013 to recognize legislators that have taken key votes and sponsored bills that advance retailer’s priorities.
vermontbiz.com
Bee’s Wrap in Middlebury appoints Brendan Taylor as CEO
Bee’s Wrap(link is external) in Middlebury, a manufacturer of reusable, all-natural food-storage wraps, has hired Brendan Taylor of Shelburne as CEO. Taylor comes to Bee’s Wrap following two years as CEO of the luxury laundry detergent brand The Laundress. He holds an MBA in marketing from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Federal Credit Union appoints new chief lending officer
Vermont Federal Credit Union(link is external) has promoted Tim Daniska from director of credit and loan production to the newly created role of chief lending officer. Prior to joining Vermont Federal six years ago, Daniska was a product manager at GTE Financial in Tampa, FL. He is a 2011 graduate of the University of Vermont.
WCAX
Penny Cluse to close their doors for good
State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Tech awarded first-ever Zero Energy Design Designation by DOE
US DOE Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy awards new Zero Energy Design Designation (ZEDD) seal to 17 leading educational programs. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Technical College’s Architectural Engineering Technology(link is external) Bachelor of Science degree program received The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Zero Energy Design Designation(link is external) (ZEDD) inaugural seal of recognition. ZEDD designation was awarded to 17 leading educational programs that are preparing tomorrow’s architectural and engineering leaders to design and build the most sustainable buildings possible. Vermont Technical College is the only Vermont program to be awarded the designation.
vermontbiz.com
Reverse trade mission with Montreal area businesses Tuesday
Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) is hosting a delegation of Montreal area businesses and entrepreneurs looking to expand into the US market. This event will bring together entities from both sides of the border to share best practices, encourage innovation, and increase bi-lateral trade including: investors, economic development organizations, associations, regional institutions, sector representatives, state officials, financial investment and legal firms, and existing Vermont-based Canadian companies.
vermontbiz.com
VCRD: Call for Climate Economy Resilient Communities
The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) announces the call for Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) participants for 2023. Community leaders and volunteers submit a simple online application by November 7 to be considered. VCRD’s Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) (formerly known as Climate Economy Model Communities) will support three to five communities per year that are working on local climate action solutions. The change reflects new opportunities to work within more communities and for each to self-identify the area of support needed to move projects forward. Through this program, VCRD will provide assistance to communities to make strong forward movements toward a community engagement process, communication outreach planning, strategic planning, technical assistance, and/or project implementation.
vermontbiz.com
HomeShare Vermont hires new communications and outreach specialist
Ric Cengeri, former host of the WDEV Radio talk show "Vermont Viewpoint," has been named communications and outreach specialist at HomeShare Vermont(link is external) in South Burlington. In his new role, Cengeri will be responsible for providing information about and sharing the story of HomeShare Vermont and its programs and activities to the media and the public. In addition, he’ll coordinate the annual outcomes surveys and interviews with matched participants.
vermontbiz.com
Governor Scott highlights Careers in Construction Month
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott was joined by students and industry leaders at his weekly press conference today to proclaim(link is external) October as Careers in Construction Month in Vermont, recognizing the many career opportunities within the construction industry. “I am excited to be able to recognize careers in...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont AOE selects Cognia as statewide assessment vendor
New Standardized Tests for English Language Arts, Math and Science Coming in 2023. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Education (AOE) announced today that it has selected Cognia(link is external) as Vermont’s new Statewide Assessment vender after an open and competitive bid process. Cognia will develop and implement new statewide assessments for English Language Arts (ELA), Math and Science, beginning in the spring of 2023. The tests developed by Cognia will replace the Smarter Balanced Assessment and the Vermont Science Assessment (VTSA).
Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington to close
The restaurant will stop serving its takes on Mexican classics and its breakfast dishes after Thanksgiving. Read the story on VTDigger here: Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington to close.
high-profile.com
Construction Completed on Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing
Lebanon, NH – North Branch Construction recently completed the Dartmouth Graduate Student Housing Project at 401 Mt. Support Road in Lebanon. The project includes four 4-story apartment buildings providing 309 units with 628 beds featuring unit configurations of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment building also provides student study, gathering, and fitness spaces, as well as bicycle and additional resident storage space.
vermontbiz.com
iSun continues geographic expansion into Maine
Estimated 12.1 MWs and $9.3m in project awards with new customer. Vermont Business Magazine iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN), a Williston-based leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, on Tuesday announced execution of three contracts totaling $9.3 million and 12.1 MW in Maine establishing a relationship with a new customer.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont students celebrate Farm to School Month with Senator Leahy
Senator Patrick and Marcelle Leahy celebrate Farm to School Month with students at Crossett Brook Elementary School on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Webb. Thanking the Senator for his Decades-Long Support in Connecting Classrooms, Cafeterias, and the Farming Community. Vermont Business Magazine On Tuesday, October 4, students, school staff, and the...
vermontbiz.com
Steve Parren receives Sally Laughlin Award
For the Conservation of Endangered and Threatened Species. Department of Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick and award recipient Steve Parren. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) has announced this year’s Sally Laughlin Award recipient, Steve Parren. The Sally Laughlin Award for the Conservation of...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosts trade delegation from Montreal
Canadian delegation convenes in Burlington for first trade mission since 2019. Vermont Business Magazine State and local officials today hosted a delegation of 50 representatives from Montreal area businesses, industry associations, and entrepreneurs exploring an expansion into the U.S. market. This event represents a concerted effort to develop or retain connections with Vermont’s largest trade partner and foreign direct investment clients by bringing together entities from Vermont and Canada to share best practices, encourage innovation, and increase bi-lateral trade. It builds on a recent trade mission to Quebec and participation in the Supply Chain Manufacturing Summit, during which Governor Phil Scott and members of his Administration met with Canadian companies seeking to grow in Vermont.
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
WCAX
Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
vermontbiz.com
Faculty letter of no-confidence and NECHE complaint issued against Vermont College of Fine Arts president & board
Group of Faculty distribute Letter of No-Confidence in President Leslie Ward and submit formal Complaint to New England Commission of Higher Education. Vermont Business Magazine A group of Vermont College of Fine Arts(link is external) (VCFA) faculty are protesting the college administration’s behind-doors decision to relocate their low-residency programs to Colorado College and sell/lease the Montpelier campus facilities. Citing a lack of transparency and collective decision-making ensured by the college’s governance policy(link is external), a number of program faculty have issued a letter of No-Confidence in the college’s president, Leslie Ward(link is external). In addition, they have submitted a formal complaint to the New England Commission of Higher Education(link is external) (NECHE), an institutional accreditor.
Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers
The Biden administration quietly changed the criteria for loan relief, which could affect more than 10,700 people who took out student loans in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recent reversal on student loans could affect thousands of Vermont borrowers.
