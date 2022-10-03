The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) announces the call for Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) participants for 2023. Community leaders and volunteers submit a simple online application by November 7 to be considered. VCRD’s Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) (formerly known as Climate Economy Model Communities) will support three to five communities per year that are working on local climate action solutions. The change reflects new opportunities to work within more communities and for each to self-identify the area of support needed to move projects forward. Through this program, VCRD will provide assistance to communities to make strong forward movements toward a community engagement process, communication outreach planning, strategic planning, technical assistance, and/or project implementation.

VERMONT STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO