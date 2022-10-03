Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Marshalls’ shares fall further after the company warns on lower profits
Marshalls shares tumbled after the company issued a profit warning. Marshalls Plc (GB:MSLH) issued a warning statement today, stating that full-year profits would be slightly lower than expected. The news pushed the company’s shares further down by around 17%, having fallen by 56% so far this year. The company,...
tipranks.com
The Story behind Shopify Stock’s (NYSE:SHOP) Early Market Plunge
Shopify dove this morning even after releasing new word about making online shopping safer in the EU. While there are some bright spots for the company, there’s quite a bit of cause for alarm. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), a leader in e-commerce infrastructure systems, kicked off Friday’s trading in a bad...
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock?
Medical Properties Trust stock fell after The Bear Cave report flagged several concerns over its business. MPW stock has lost over 50% of its value this year. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock closed 6.2% lower on Thursday after The Bear Cave report flagged several issues for MPW. The report highlighted multiple challenges, including concerns over its tenant base and doubtful representations, among others. Given these concerns, investors should take caution before investing in the shares of this Real Estate Investment Trust.
tipranks.com
Two British stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings for great returns
Here are two manufacturing companies with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts to make your portfolio stronger. Against a background of global economic turmoil, it can be difficult to pick investments – but TipRanks ‘Strong Buy’ rating can be a great guide to finding stocks for long-term returns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Helen of Troy Stock (NASDAQ:HELE) Tanks after Disappointing FY23 Outlook
Shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) tanked in pre-market trading on Wednesday, as the consumer products company lowered its FY23 outlook. In FY23, HELE expects net revenues to range between $2 billion and $2.05 billion, which implies a drop of 10% to 7.8% year-over-year. Adjusted diluted earnings are forecasted...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower despite End-of-Day Rally
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red after staging a brief comeback in the final hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.14%, 0.2%, and 0.08%, respectively. As a result, the recent two-day winning streak came to an end.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
tipranks.com
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly. The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) is Rallying Today
Pinterest received an analyst upgrade today and is in a good position to weather many of social media’s upcoming problems. These might look like dangerous days for social media companies, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is no exception. Or at least, it probably shouldn’t be. So why is it up in today’s trading session? The answer is surprisingly simple: an upgrade at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Eric Sheridan hiked Pinterest from “neutral” to Buy, believing that Pinterest could not only maintain its current growth but also pull in further advertiser dollars, despite issues in the macroeconomic environment.
tipranks.com
Brookdale Senior Soars on Talk of a Possible Sale
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock is soaring today on reports that the company is mulling over alternatives including a sale. The company has roped in advisers to line up suitors, according to Bloomberg. In the past, the company has witnessed interest from buyers as well as shareholder activism. The rise...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
tipranks.com
Why Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is Arguably the Best Energy Stock
Devon Energy has been rallying this year while the market has been falling. Due to its high dividend, solid growth prospects, and low valuation, it may be one of the best energy stocks at the moment. Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) have rallied nicely in the past few months,...
tipranks.com
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Becomes Volatile Following Securities Offering
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock is volatile in early trading today after the company proposed a securities offering of up to $500 million. The company may offer the securities in either the same or separate offerings. The development comes fresh on the heels of Ginkgo acquiring adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) platform...
tipranks.com
Will the strong rental income drive Grainger’s stock prices higher?
Residential property company Grainger has higher occupancy levels and solid rental income. Is it sufficient for shareholders?. Grainger Plc (GB:GRI) is a leading rental housing company in the UK with a huge portfolio of private rental homes – and there’s several signs it could be a good bet for the longer term.
tipranks.com
3 ASX tech stocks that surged after the softer RBA rate rise
Wisetech, Xero, and Megaport shares soared as technology investors welcomed RBA’s softer than expected rate increase. Technology stocks surged after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a softer than expected rate rise yesterday afternoon. The S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology (XIJ) index jumped more than 4.9%, with stocks Wisetech Global Ltd. (ASX:WTC), Xero Limited (ASX:XRO), Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) leading the charge.
tipranks.com
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Snaps up Kinzen in Platform Safety Push
Audio streaming services provider Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has acquired Ireland-based Kinzen in an endeavor to enhance its platform safety. Kinzen’s solutions bring together machine learning and human touch to dissect potentially harmful content as well as hate speech in multiple languages. The move helps Spotify advance safety on its platform...
tipranks.com
Conagra Brands Reports Upbeat Fiscal Q1 Results
Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) generated Q1 FY23 results with revenues of $2.9 billion, up 9.5% year-over-year beating Street estimates of $2.84 billion. The packaged goods company with a portfolio of brands including Birds Eye and Marie Callender’s reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, coming in ahead of analysts’ estimates of $0.52 per share.
tipranks.com
Airbnb vs. Expedia: Which is the Better Travel Stock?
Airbnb and Expedia shares have been crushed ahead of a recession year. As the market focuses on the post-recession rebound and a continuation of the post-coronavirus travel bounce-back, shares of both firms could be in for considerable upside. In this article, we’ll compare Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE),...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): A Compelling Near-Term Bear Case
Meta is betting it all on the metaverse, and with nothing to show for it as of now. Meanwhile, the markets are in the doldrums, and growth stocks such as META will continue to buckle under pressure. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has been going through a rough patch since the start...
tipranks.com
Wider Q1 Loss Weighs on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock
AngioDynamics posted a wider-than-expected loss in Q1. Labor shortages and higher costs remained a drag. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) stock lost nearly one-fifth of its value on Thursday after the medical devices maker reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Further, its stock is trading in the red during the pre-market session on Friday.
Comments / 0