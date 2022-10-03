Read full article on original website
Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job
Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
How Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of LSU’s matchup with Tennessee
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly may have made a big mistake this week ahead of his team’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols. Kelly met with reporters earlier this week to discuss LSU’s upcoming game against Tennessee. The first-year Tigers head coach told reporters that he’s urged LSU...
1 successful college coach would ‘crawl’ to get Wisconsin job?
Wisconsin made a bold move over the weekend when they decided to fire Paul Chryst despite the coach being largely successful throughout his run as head coach of the football team. The question now becomes who will be the replacement coach. Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is the interim coach,...
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Jalen Hurts Sees Saban in Himself
Nothing is more important to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban than character and work ethic. When one thinks back on all the players that have come through Alabama in the 15 years that he has been in Tuscaloosa, it's hard to come up with one that embodies those two qualities better than quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Look: Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin Dog News
The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the most surprising teams in the country this season. After entering the season at No. 21, Lane Kiffin's squad has jumped into the top 10 after the first five weeks of the season. That success created an opportunity for one member of the team to cash in with a new name, image and likeness deal.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
What ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said about Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders, HBCUs
Fans of Stephen A. Smith are happy when they hear him shouting “blasphemous” or calling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a “baaaaaad man” on ESPN's "First Take." Smith's assertive and sometimes brash TV persona doesn't reveal how strongly he believes in giving back to his...
Nick Saban goes all-in on rat poison rant ahead of Texas A&M, drawing strong parallels to last season
While Alabama is rightly a large favorite over Texas A&M for when the Aggies come to Tuscaloosa this weekend, head coach Nick Saban is once again wary of the “rat poison” out there for his team to ingest. He likened the scenario to last year, where Alabama went to College Station and lost.
Alabama Football: We know about one quarterback for Saturday
Along with four ‘quarterback unknowns’ for Saturday night’s Alabama football game against Texas A&m, there is one known QB situation. Thursday afternoon, the rumor Aggies’ QB, Max Johnson has a broken thumb, is rumor no more. As reported by ESPN, Johnson has a broken bone in...
Terry Bradshaw selling his massive Oklahoma ranch for $22.5 million
Terry Bradshaw is selling his massive Oklahoma ranch for a huge price. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shared that Bradshaw has listed his Quarter Horses Ranch property for $22.5 million. The property sits on 744 acres and is a full equestrian and cattle ranch. The massive estate includes a “six-bedroom 8,600 square foot home,...
Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play
The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.
Giants bring back former anchor of their defense
Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
All three instate Ole Miss commits named to Miss/Al Game roster
All three of Ole Miss' instate commitments from the class of 2023 were selected to the state's roster released Wednesday for the annual Mississippi/Alabama High School All-Star Football game to be played in December of this year. That includes Raleigh athlete Suntarine Perkins, Ridgeland wide receiver Ayden Williams and Moss Point defensive lineman Jamarious Brown.
NFLPA pressures NFL for immediate change to concussion protocol
The NFLPA publicly pressured the NFL on Friday to implement changes to the concussion protocol in advance of Week 5 games. In a statement, the NFLPA said it had agreed to changes to the protocol that are meant to prevent any similar incidents to the one involving Tua Tagovailoa two weeks ago. The union urged the NFL to implement the changes for Sunday’s Week 5 action.
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
