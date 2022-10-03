ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Jalen Hurts Sees Saban in Himself

Nothing is more important to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban than character and work ethic. When one thinks back on all the players that have come through Alabama in the 15 years that he has been in Tuscaloosa, it's hard to come up with one that embodies those two qualities better than quarterback Jalen Hurts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin Dog News

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the most surprising teams in the country this season. After entering the season at No. 21, Lane Kiffin's squad has jumped into the top 10 after the first five weeks of the season. That success created an opportunity for one member of the team to cash in with a new name, image and likeness deal.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Giants bring back former anchor of their defense

Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
247Sports

All three instate Ole Miss commits named to Miss/Al Game roster

All three of Ole Miss' instate commitments from the class of 2023 were selected to the state's roster released Wednesday for the annual Mississippi/Alabama High School All-Star Football game to be played in December of this year. That includes Raleigh athlete Suntarine Perkins, Ridgeland wide receiver Ayden Williams and Moss Point defensive lineman Jamarious Brown.
MOBILE, AL
Larry Brown Sports

NFLPA pressures NFL for immediate change to concussion protocol

The NFLPA publicly pressured the NFL on Friday to implement changes to the concussion protocol in advance of Week 5 games. In a statement, the NFLPA said it had agreed to changes to the protocol that are meant to prevent any similar incidents to the one involving Tua Tagovailoa two weeks ago. The union urged the NFL to implement the changes for Sunday’s Week 5 action.
NFL
