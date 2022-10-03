Read full article on original website
Ranked: The best high schools in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
CNBC
Fugitive Justin Costello arrested for $35 million fraud based on 'mirage' of being billionaire, Harvard MBA, Iraq vet
A fugitive charged with an audacious $35 million financial fraud was arrested in San Diego after days on the lam, authorities said. Justin Costello allegedly falsely claimed to investors that he was a hedge fund billionaire, a Harvard MBA, and a Special Forces veteran who had been twice wounded in Iraq.
Four Washington state cities rank in the bottom half of best and worst places to retire
(The Center Square) – Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on this year’s best and worst places to retire. Four Washington state cities made the list, but all were in the bottom half of the 182 cities ranked. Seattle was Washington’s top-ranked city, coming in at No....
Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding
You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
Many U.S. veterans land behind bars. A unique, new law may change that.
Tony Miller killed countless enemy forces while deployed in Iraq, where his Army unit captured so many high-value targets that they received a valor award. “Violence was good,” said Miller, a paratrooper, who was sent back to Iraq just 17 days after returning home from his first deployment. “Violence was rewarded.”
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas Longhorns QB could return vs. Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to return and start on Saturday against Oklahoma, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Ewers missed three full games after suffering an injury in his non-throwing shoulder in the Longhorns' loss to Alabama in Week 2. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian ...
Kansas and other states spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls
States are spending billions of dollars of federal pandemic relief funds on infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and public buildings.
🏠Here’s where Florida ranks among states with most reported rental scams
Picture this: You’re hunting for an apartment and finally see an online listing in your price range that sparks your interest. You contact the property manager, file an application, and maybe even visit the property. But after you send them a security deposit and the first month’s rent, things take a turn.
