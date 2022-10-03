ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Comments / 0

Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Alderman claims administrator hiring a “sham”

One Branson Alderman says the hiring of the city’s new administrator was fixed from the beginning, and another aldermen has decried the hiring process, which they believe was not transparent and ignored much stronger candidates for the position. Alderman Chuck Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring process for...
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense. Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

3 arrested for stealing in Wright County

Three Hartville men are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the 5-thousand block of Steel Bluff Road in Hartville. The investigation began when a Wright County Deputy arrested, Nathan Withnell for unlawful possession of a firearm, at a low water bridge known as Stair Step. During the investigation, the deputy found checkbooks with names of people other than Withnell, in his pickup. The deputy also found several items that had been stolen from the residence on Steel Bluff Road. The property owner who was with the deputy said it was obvious that all of the buildings had been ransacked. The investigation led law enforcement to the residence of Michael Harrison where several pieces of stolen property were found, and a pickup that belonged to Larry Landsdown held additional property and a baggie that contained methamphetamine. It’s estimated that the stolen property is valued at $ 75 thousand dollars. According to the report, some of the properties had been sold for scrap for around $5-thousand-dollars. Withnell is charged with 2 counts of receiving stolen property, Harrison is charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property, and Lansdown is charged with burglary.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#Uniform Equipment
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
SEYMOUR, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTTS

More Arrests Made In Springfield Shooting

(KTTS News) — A woman says there’s been another arrest made in the shooting death of her 18-year-old son. Springfield Police say Jaiden Falls was shot in the 500 block of South Scenic in late July. He died August 1. Falls’ mother tells KY3 her son was in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO
KRMS Radio

Man From Tunas Faces Charges For Possible Marijuana Grow Yard

A man from Tunas is facing charges after an officer finds pot plants growing in his yard. A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy made the discovery after answering a call about a home on Post Oak Road. 38 year old Bobby Potts was charged with possession of a controlled substance...
TUNAS, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested

Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Marion Co. man charged with driving while intoxicated

A Marion County man has been arrested after admitting to consuming several shots of alcohol before driving. Thirty-one-year-old Devan Smith of Yellville has been charged with a felony count of battery in the 2nd degree and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and careless and prohibited driving. According to the...
YELLVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy