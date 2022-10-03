FR: M. Monir Ahmed, Vice President for Administration and Finance; David Chun, Chief Information Officer. As we strive to meet Federal Communications Commission (FCC) compliance requirements for E911, we ask that employees update their Directory information to include office location. As an opt-in program, this information can be used to help emergency responders locate you in a timely manner. This is a first step in our path to E911 compliance at Sonoma State University. Employees will have until November 1, 2022 to update their Directory information.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO