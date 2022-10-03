Read full article on original website
I hope it benefits single moms with zero help from the kids father's. I understand a dependent system is bad, it keeps u in poverty. but, innocent kids need to eat. and, it's so many men in my hood that don't provide for their kids. There are men who look for single moms for a government housing. but, I know it's a bad cycle of dependency. children born out of wedlock is more likely to stay in poverty.
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program
UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
AG Carr warns of romance scam costing older adults thousands
ATLANTA — As scams continue to target older adults in Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr released tips and warnings to watch out for when dealing with certain schemes and frauds. In a post to Twitter, Carr stated that his office recently received a guilty plea in a case against...
New development to change the face of metro mall, add hundreds of jobs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Big changes are coming for a metro mall. Developers recently announced several new businesses planned for The Mall at Stonecrest in DeKalb County. Developer Stonecrest Resorts is in the middle of a multi-phase plan to transform the closed Sears store at the mall. The first...
A Tenant's Bill of Rights
Every fifth-grader should know that the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution is known as The Bill of Rights, and it spells out protections that every citizen has against tyranny from our own government. Recently, the Atlanta City Council adopted a "Tenant's Bill of Rights," calling for rent...
Here’s how the richest Georgians stack up with the rest of the country, according to Forbes
ATLANTA — Do you know who the richest people in the Peach State are?. Forbes has put out it’s annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States and 10 Georgians made the list. Earlier this year, Forbes released a comprehensive list of the 2,668 billionaires...
DeKalb County WIC benefits will be issued via card
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous coverage on Georgia switching to eWIC cards. Those enrolled in Georgia's WIC program in DeKalb County can say goodbye to their paper vouchers and start receiving their benefits on a card. Starting on Oct. 11, the county will...
COVID in Cobb County: October 5, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 5, 2022,. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
Wellstar says jobs offered to Atlanta Medical Center employees at other locations
ATLANTA - As the days inch closer to the inevitable closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), the Wellstar Health System claimed that jobs at other locations were offered to a majority of the staff. After FOX 5 Atlanta inquired, a Wellstar representative said that jobs had been offered "to a...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
Atlanta-area doctor, pharmacist plead guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions
A gynecologist and a pharmacist pleaded guilty to operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” that supplied illegal prescripti...
Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium
City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the extension of Atlanta Medical Center’s temporary moratorium via press release on Monday, a motion that prohibits investors from making efforts to redevelop the hospital’s property. The mayor first issued the moratorium by executive order on September 26, preventing the city’s Department of City Planning from accepting applications from outside […] The post Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds
ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
DeKalb day care where 3 workers arrested loses license
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County day care where three teachers were arrested has lost its license from the state of Georgia, officials said Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said it revoked the license for Clarkston First Baptist Academy on Oct. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
