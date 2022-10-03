Read full article on original website
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
Austin Theory Believes Two Top Female WWE Stars Could Have 'WrestleMania-Worthy' Match
WWE live events are often the wellspring from which future WWE matches, angles, spots, and moments are born. Men's Money in the Bank Winner Austin Theory was recently interviewed by WrestleRant at a live event, and at one point during the conversation, Graham Matthews mentioned that Asuka will be facing IYO SKY, which piqued Theory's interest.
WWE Announces Special Honor For Kane
25-years ago today at the Badd Blood 1997 pay-per-view, Vince McMahon said these iconic words on commentary, "That's gotta be Kane!" Led to the ring by Paul Bearer, "The Big Red Machine" made an immediate impact by ripping off the door of the Hell In A Cell and giving his brother, The Undertaker, a devastating Tombstone piledriver.
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
Mick Foley Says WWE SmackDown Star Is Having 'Banger After Banger After Banger'
Mick Foley has certainly been in his share of fights over the years to know some good ones when he sees them. For him, there is one WWE Superstar that continues to impress with their body of work throughout 2022. "The Hardcore Legend" took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the in-ring work of Sheamus, noting how incredible he's been with everything he's been involved with.
Former 'WWE Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Passes Away
Sad news out of the wrestling world, as it has been reported that "WWE Tough Enough" season six winner Sara Lee has passed away. According to Facebook posts by Lee's family, Sara died on October 5 at the age of 30. Married to former WWE Superstar Westin Blake (formerly known as Wesley Blake), Lee leaves behind three children: a daughter, Piper, 5, a son, Brady, 3, and another son born last summer. No cause of death has been reported, and the family has requested privacy in their mourning.
Liv Morgan Says Top WWE Star Will Have To Kill Her For SmackDown Women's Title
Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.
Ronda Rousey Teases Roddy Piper Tribute
When Ronda Rousey made her debut in the WWE back in 2018, it was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's son who bestowed the UFC star with his father's famed leather jacket and told her to wear it out to the ring. Now, it appears Rousey may soon be returning the favor with...
Raquel Rodriguez Wants The World To Appreciate WWE PC Coach
Current "WWE SmackDown" superstar Raquel Rodriguez, who first signed with WWE in 2016, has heaped praise on one of the key trainers she worked with during her time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. "I think the world needs to really appreciate the amazing man and the amazing...
Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit
An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
Triple H Pays Tribute To WWE HOFer On What Would Have Been 87th Birthday
On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
Tony Khan Says Upcoming AEW Dynamite Will Be 'One Of Our Best Shows Ever'
Dust off your favorite Tragically Hip CD, because AEW is finally coming to the Great White North. The promotion finally makes their Canada debut next week for tapings of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, and while he may have a ton on his plate, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is very excited about it.
WWE Confirms Ryan Katz Return To The Company And Other Hires
Among a number of new hires, WWE has today confirmed the return of a familiar name back into the fold. Via WWE Careers on Twitter, Ryan Katz is officially back with the company in the role of Manager of "NXT" Creative Operations. Katz rejoins WWE after being released from his contract at the turn of the year; prior to that, he had worked as a Creative Producer for the "NXT" brand since 2015.
Possible Spoiler On Zelina Vega's WWE Return
A big update on Zelina Vega's WWE return has surfaced. Vega hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the April 25 episode of "Raw." During that episode, she was slapped in the face by then authority figure Sonya Deville. Her last match was on April 11. Fans wondering when Vega will finally make her return should be quite pleased by the following piece of information. PWInsider reports that Vega has been spotted at the Boston airport. The October 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown" emanates from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.
Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future
If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight
It has now officially been a month and a day since AEW All Out, whose actual in-ring events immediate took a backseat to the wild post-show media scrum that led to a backstage incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Omega, and the Bucks were all stripped of their AEW World and World Trios Championships in the aftermath, and none of them have been seen on AEW TV since. The question now becomes when, or even if, we'll see any of them again.
Correction On AEW's Plans For Wardlow & Samoa Joe
It was around a week ago at this time when some fans were getting excited about the possibility of a WarJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) encounter with Swerve in Our Glory. Those fans were probably then confused this week as the two teams did not interact at all and seemingly moved on to other things on "AEW Dynamite," with Wardlow and Joe duking it out with Prince Nana's Embassy, while Strickland was busy interrupting The Acclaimed's National Scissoring Day.
